IREN Class Action News: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Quickly Approaching Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Iris Energy Limited Class Action

reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Iris Limited (NASDAQ: IREN ) securities between June 20, 2023 and July 11, 2024. Iris describes itself as a "leading next-generation data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond[.]"

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Misled Investors regarding its Prospects with Data Centers and High-Performance Computing.

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that they had overstated Iris Energy's prospects with data centers and high-performance computing, in large part as a result of material deficiencies in Iris Energy's Childress County, Texas site.

The lawsuit further alleges that on July 11, 2024, Culper Research issued a report entitled "Iris Energy Ltd (IREN): A Prius at the Grand Prix." On this news, the price of Iris Energy's stock fell by more than 15%, according to the complaint.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Iris Energy Limited. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their application to the court by December 6, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

About Robbins LLP : Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LL have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

