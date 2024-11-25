Holiday Shopping Just Got Tastier: Noodles & Company Unveils Its First-Ever Online Store

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Cozy Up This Season with Exclusive Noodles Gear, Limited-Edition Merch, and a Can't-Miss Black Friday Deal

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for holiday shopping, Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS ), the fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness, is turning up the heat this holiday season with its first-ever Noodles Merch Store , launching today. The exclusive Noodles merchandise includes a festive winter-themed sweater, branded holiday onesie, and even matching bandanas for furry friends. With items for everyone, it's the perfect way for every family member to show their love for Noodles all year.



Noodles & Company fans can now showcase their love for the fast-casual chain all season long with festive holiday sweaters, beanies and more!

Continue Reading

Loving Noodles Should Always Look This Good

Available exclusively through December 31 while supplies last, the Noodles Merch Store allows fans to flaunt their love for the brand with a limited-edition collection of cozy, must-have winter essentials. Guests can also shop for branded fleece jackets, crewnecks, plush toys, and more. Plus, fans can score other irresistible swag, including:





Trendy Noodle Kicks – These stylish sneakers boast Noodles' signature red and yellow brand colors, with the iconic Noodles logo on both sides and a playful macaroni noodle embossed into the sole for a fun, craveable twist.

Festive Branded Onesie – These cozy white onesies are decked out in a cheerful blue and yellow pattern featuring Noodles icons like best-selling Rice Crispy, bowtie pasta, and festive details like snowflakes, candy canes, and more. Cozy Holiday Sweaters – This comfy blue-and-white holiday sweater features a festive design of snowflakes, gingerbread men, and beloved Noodles icons, such as the classic logo, making it the perfect seasonal statement piece.

Even More Reasons to Share Noodles

To make the holidays even brighter, the limited-edition Noodles onesie will be 50% off from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, allowing fans to stay cozy and stylish for half the price, whether lounging at home or gifting to a fellow noodle lover. The promotion will be automatically applied at checkout, and there is no minimum purchase required to receive this festive deal!



"We're excited to offer our guests a fresh and festive way to celebrate their love for Noodles this holiday season with the launch of our first-ever e-commerce store-just in time for Black Friday," said Danielle Moore, Noodles & Company director of communication. "Our new online merch store is the ultimate destination for limited-edition gear, from cozy holiday sweaters to vibrant bowl koozies. It's a fun and stylish way for our loyal fans to show off their Noodles pride while bringing a touch of Uncommon Goodness home for the holidays!"



Sign Up to Score Big with Noodles Rewards

For even more Uncommon Goodness, guests can sign up to join Noodles Rewards for free via the Noodles mobile app or the Noodles website. Upon signing up, new members receive a free regular entree after their first purchase using their Noodles Rewards account and immediately start earning points with every order. Members also have access to exclusive offers such as birthday rewards and the all-new Extra Goodness platform, which guarantees there's always a reward available for members.



Rewards members and guests can also access Noodles Catering , an excellent option for workplace events, family and friendly gatherings, and more. Guests can conveniently get their noodle fix via quick pick-up or delivery by placing an order online at noodles, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. For more information, please visit





About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and love and new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 460 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America, America's Favorite Restaurants and Best Loyalty Programs by Newsweek in 2024, and one of the Top 500 Franchises by Franchise Times, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Forbes has recognized Noodles as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021 and 2024. Additionally, QSR named Noodles one of 2022 and 2023's Best Brands to Work For, and the Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of 2023's Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members. It has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit

.



Media Contact:



Danielle Moore

[email protected]



SOURCE Noodles & Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED