Canso Select Opportunities Corporation Announces Senior Management Change

Board names Jason Bell, Portfolio Manager at Canso Counsel Ltd., as CEO Successor

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canso Select Opportunities Corporation (TSX Venture: CSOC.A, CSOC.B) (the "Company" or "CSOC") is pleased to announce a new President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

CSOC today announced that President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, Joe Morin, has informed them of his intention to retire effective December 31, 2024, which includes relinquishing his three managerial roles with the Company. He will continue to serve as a non-executive Director and Member of the Company's Investment Committee.

The Board of Directors has named Mr. Jason Bell to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of CSOC effective December 31, 2024. Jason was recently appointed a Member of the Corporation's Investment Committee. Jason is also a Portfolio Manager at Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. (Canso), the portfolio management arm within the Canso Group of Companies, since June 2015 and has been the Vice President of Trading at Canso since September 2023.

The Board would like to thank Joe for his service as a Director and a member of the Investment Committee since inception of the Corporation. He has served as Chief Investment Officer since August 2022 and as President and CEO since November 2022. Notably, Joe oversaw the transformative acquisition of Lysander Funds Ltd. and since his appointment as Chief Investment Officer, the Corporation has had a substantial improvement in investment performance.

The Board believes that the appointment of Jason as President and CEO will enhance the already strong investment performance at CSOC.

We look forward to working with Jason to execute CSOC's mission, creating long-term value for our shareholders.

