The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Frances Iger Laterman As A Pinnacle Professional Member

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Frances Iger Laterman is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for her contributions in Pioneering Classical Contemporary Art.

Frances Iger Laterman, a distinguished figure in the world of classical contemporary art, stands as a beacon of integrity and expertise in private art dealing and consulting. With over four decades of experience, Ms. Laterman has cultivated a reputation for excellence and dedication to the arts.

Laterman's journey in the art world began after graduating from Forest Hills High School and studying fine arts, liberal arts, and international relations at Syracuse University from 1954 to 1959. Armed with a passion for creativity and a keen eye for artistry, she embarked on a remarkable career that has left an indelible mark on the industry.

Laterman has demonstrated unparalleled expertise in classical contemporary arts, serving as a trusted advisor and consultant to discerning collectors and enthusiasts nationwide. Her commitment to promoting exceptional artistic talent has led to numerous successful private art deals and consulting engagements, earning her admiration and respect within the art community.

Laterman has a rich history of involvement in various industries, including fashion. Her innovative spirit and entrepreneurial mindset were instrumental in transforming the fashion landscape, from introducing high fashion designers to top furriers to designing sportswear of fake furs that revitalized the lining business.

Laterman's passion for making a difference extends beyond the realms of art and fashion. She has been actively involved in supporting initiatives that benefit the Jewish community and has been passionately engaged with leading figures in cancer research, demonstrating her commitment to philanthropy and social impact.

Laterman envisions continued growth and success in her endeavors. With a steadfast dedication to promoting the arts, supporting philanthropic causes, and fostering innovation, she remains poised to leave a lasting legacy in the world of classical contemporary art.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

