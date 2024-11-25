Duality Biologics Announces Expansion Of Adcendo Aps Collaboration Through Option Exercise Of Strategic License Agreement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Adcendo ApS exercises its option to utilize Duality Biologics' to further enhance its first-in-class ADC pipeline

PRINCETON, N.J., SHANGHAI and SUZHOU, China, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Biologics ("Duality"), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of next generation antibody-drug conjugate therapeutics today announced the expansion of its ongoing collaboration with Adcendo ApS ("Adcendo"), a biotech company focused on the development of first-in-class antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the of cancers with high unmet medical need. The expansion of the parties' strategic license agreement was comprised of Adcendo exercising its option to utilize Duality's technology platform to be used in additional assets, further strengthening Adcendo's ADC pipeline.

In January 2023, Adcendo announced its entry into a strategic license agreement with Duality to utilize Duality's proprietary, industry leading DITAC (Duality Immune Toxin Antibody Conjugates) linker-payload platform for its uPARAP-ADC program in mesenchymal cancers. In May 2023, Adcendo announced an MTA and Option License Agreement to nominate ADCs against two novel ADC targets. Adcendo's exercise of this option results in additional ADC product candidates moving into development.

Michael Pehl, Chief Executive Officer of Adcendo, said

"Our strategic collaboration with Duality allows us to progress with our aim to develop highly differentiated novel ADCs for the treatment of hard-to-treat cancers. The expansion of our first-in-class ADC pipeline built upon Duality's unique and clinically validated DITAC platform paves our way to becoming a leader in the field of ADC cancer therapy."

John Zhu, Founder&Chief Executive Officer of Duality Biologics, said

"Duality is dedicated to becoming a leading global next-generation ADC company. We are very glad to apply our platform through collaboration with Adcendo on breakthrough ADC medicines. We believe combining each party's unique strengths in ADC discovery and development will accelerate the innovation on ADC drugs for patients worldwide."

About Duality Biologics

Duality Biologics ("Duality") is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapeutics to treat cancer, autoimmune diseases, and beyond. Duality has successfully built several cutting-edge ADC technology platforms with global intellectual property rights. Based on deep understanding of disease, Duality has seven clinical-stage ADCs and has conducted seven ongoing global multi-regional clinical trials (MRCTs) across more than 17 countries with over 1,000 patients enrolled. In addition, Duality is continuing to develop its novel protein engineering and unique ADC technologies to develop the next generation of "Super ADCs", including bispecific ADCs, novel MOA ADCs and autoimmune ADCs.

Company contacts: [email protected]

