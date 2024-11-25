PARRIS Law Firm Obtains $7.1 Million Verdict Against Los Angeles Unified School District

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

After a six (6) week jury trial, attorneys for PARRIS Law Firm obtained a $7.1 million verdict against the Los Angeles Unified School District on behalf of an elementary school student who was on a school playground.

In 2017, a Marvin Avenue Elementary School student was playing soccer on the school's cracked asphalt when she fell and hit her head. After the fall, school officials waited nearly two hours to properly assess her injuries and call paramedics. During that time, her condition worsened. She became scared, confused, light-headed, and complained of extreme pain. She was then transported to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where doctors discovered a brain bleed that required immediate surgery.

"As the jury recognized, the school officials failed in their basic duty to protect our client, who was a child in their care," said PARRIS Law Firm partner Alexander R. Wheeler. "They waited far too long to listen to her complaints and get her proper medical treatment," Wheeler added.



As a result of LAUSD's negligence, the plaintiff now suffers from cognitive disorders.



"The school never gave our client a fighting chance – her life is forever changed because of it," PARRIS partner Khail A. Parris added.

According to the complaint, Marvin Avenue Elementary School's failure to maintain their facility and provide immediate care caused her condition to deteriorate rapidly.



"This verdict serves as a wakeup call to LAUSD to take immediate action when a child is injured at school," said Wheeler. "LAUSD needs to reassess their procedures so this never happens again," Wheeler added.

The case is Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. BC684669.



