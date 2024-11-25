Two Years And 9 Months Of Full-Scale War: Russia Has Committed 762 Crimes Against Journalists, Media In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the two years and nine months since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has committed 762 crimes against journalists and in Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Institute of Mass Information .

To the general information on crimes, the IMI this month added data on 329 Ukrainian media outlets that stopped working as a result of Russian aggression. Of these, only 52 media outlets managed to resume operations.

In October-November 2024, IMI recorded five Russian crimes against media and journalists in Ukraine. These are cases of shelling of TV towers, legal pressure, and closure of media outlets as a result of Russian aggression.

In October, it became known that a TV cameraman from Mariupol, a soldier, Oleksiy Andreev, was killed at the front. He had been missing since November 29, 2023 in the village of Bohdanivka, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region. He was buried on November 2, 2024 in Chernivtsi.

Russian drones damaged a TV tower in Lozova, Kharkiv region, causing interruptions in national broadcasting.

In Dnipro, the Open media holding stopped broadcasting. The channel's owners decided to suspend the channel's activities until Ukraine wins the war.

57killed in Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

A Russian court has arrested Mircea Barbu, a journalist for the Romanian edition of HotNews, in absentia. He is charged with illegal border crossing and video filming in the Sugi district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

In addition, two media outlets were subjected to cyberattacks - Detector Media and the Zaporizhzhia-based website zp. A Russian hacker group claimed responsibility for the attack on Detector Media. The Zaporizhzhia editorial office links the attack to the Russian Federation, as it writes about the crimes of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region.

As reported by Ukrinform, 91 media workers have been killed in Ukraine as a result of full-scale Russian aggression, 12 of them while performing professional journalistic activities.