Indonesia To Run Regional Elections Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JAKARTA, Nov 26 (NNN-ANTARA) – Indonesia's regional elections, which include provinces, cities, and regencies, are set to be held tomorrow, in 545 regions.

“Technically, the regional are ready to kick off. Logistical needs have been distributed to all polling stations. We ask all people to celebrate the election festivity,” Chairman of Indonesia's Election Commission, Afifuddin, said in a press in Jakarta on Monday.

Indonesia's regional elections are held once every five years. This year marks the first time the country will conduct elections simultaneously in all regions. Previously, different regions followed varied electoral schedules.

The 545 positions up for election include 37 governors, 93 mayors, and 415 regents. Every voter will cast two ballots: one for a governor and the other for either a mayor or a regent.

Afifuddin said, polling stations will operate from 7.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. tomorrow, with vote counting commencing immediately afterwards, and continuing until Dec 16. The commission has not yet confirmed the exact date for the announcement of the final results.– NNN-ANTARA

