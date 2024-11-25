(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The US Department of the Treasury's Crimes Enforcement (FinCEN) has joined a multi-sector national task force dedicated to the prevention of fraud and scams.

The National Task Force on Fraud and Scam Prevention , convened by the Aspen Institute's Financial Security Program , brings together key stakeholders including the financial services sector, companies, consumer advocacy groups, information sharing and analysis centers, and agencies to develop a comprehensive national strategy for combating fraud and scams.

Fraud and cybercrime (including fraudulent schemes) are two of FinCEN's Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism National Priorities .

As part of its role on the Task Force, FinCEN will participate in specific working groups that will develop recommendations to include in the Task Force's national strategy to combat fraud through cross-sector collaboration and“whole-of-government” support.

FinCEN's participation in the Task Force furthers its efforts to expand public-private partnerships to combat fraud, scams, and other illicit finance risks.

The post FinCEN joins public-private partnership to combat fraud and scams impacting innocent Americans appeared first on Caribbean News Global .