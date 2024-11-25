DES2025 Will Focus On AI And Technology Integration To Drive Business Competitiveness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DES2025

Over 500 experts to speak at the Digital Business World Congress

From June 10 to 12, DES2025 will bring together over 17,000 executives to explore the potential of AI and its integration with other technologies

MADRID, SPAIN, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After the success of its latest edition, DES – Digital Enterprise Show 2025 is gearing up for its ninth annual event in Málaga, strengthening the Costa del capital as a European hub for technological innovation. The event is expected to host over 17,000 executives. This year's edition will once again highlight Artificial Intelligence (AI), not only for its transformative impact on digital transition but also for its crucial role in structuring and coordinating various business areas. AI acts as a "digital brain" capable of managing the complexities of today's technological landscape and ensuring organizational success.To share updates about the event, DES2025 convened its first Advisory Board in Madrid, bringing together leading digital transformation companies and institutional representatives to establish the foundation for its ninth edition. Under the theme AI-Driven Business Success, DES2025 aims to emphasize the importance of adopting an integrated approach to AI alongside other technologies like cloud computing, cybersecurity, data, and MarTech to enhance business competitiveness.“Companies have realized the immense value of adopting AI in their processes, but it's time to take things further and leverage the potential of AI when connected to other exponential solutions. That's exactly what DES2025 will showcase-how the holistic integration of these technologies will significantly improve efficiency, enable informed decision-making, and boost business competitiveness,” said Sandra Infante, DES Director.Over 500 Inspiring Global ExpertsDES2025 will maintain one of its signature elements: participation from leading international voices at the Digital Business World Congress , Europe's foremost forum on AI and exponential technologies. More than 500 top-tier experts will present trends, challenges, success stories, and technological opportunities shaping the present and future of the global industry. These will be shared in over 350 sessions across 9 vertical forums catering to sectors like Banking & Insurance, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Tourism, Entertainment & Sports, Retail & E-commerce, Mobility, and Public Administration. Additionally, the congress will feature agendas tailored to various professional profiles, such as CEOs, CIOs, CMOs, CDOs, HR Directors, and emerging AI Directors.Among the key topics, DES2025 will explore the evolution of Generative AI (GenAI) and Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), their role in autonomous processes, and how they enhance informed decision-making. It will also focus on the quantum computing revolution and its latest industry applications, as well as the governance and regulation of AI to ensure ethical practices in an increasingly competitive business landscape. Moreover, the event will emphasize the need for robust cybersecurity measures and a unified EU regulation to operate in a safer cyberspace.DES2025 Networking and Experiential ZoneTo continue showcasing cutting-edge technology, over 400 companies will display their most innovative solutions in areas such as AI, data analytics, multi-cloud, cybersecurity, blockchain, extended reality, intelligent automation, hyper-personalization, and IoT. A standout addition to this year's event will be the creation of a technology experience zone where participants can test groundbreaking innovations transforming the industry.This edition will also host the European Digital Mindset Awards, recognizing companies leading innovative and transformative projects; Leadership Summits, gatherings of industry leaders with institutional authorities and key stakeholders; The Scale-Up! World Summit, a forum dedicated to entrepreneurial talent and startups; and Technology Tours, showcasing the latest digital innovations to professionals across various industries.

