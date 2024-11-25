Nigeria Beats Economic Odds: Growth Hits 3.46% Despite Global Headwinds

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nigeria's latest economic performance tells a compelling story of transformation. The country's grew to N71.13 trillion ($41.34 billion) in Q3 2024, marking a 3.46% increase that surprised watchers.



The real story lies in how Nigeria achieved this growth. The traditional oil sector, while showing improvement with 1.47 million barrels daily output, no longer dominates the narrative.



Instead, the services sector emerged as the true powerhouse, contributing 53.58% to the and growing at 5.19%. This shift matters because it shows Nigeria's economy finally breaking free from its oil dependency.



The non-oil sector now accounts for 94.43% of GDP , driven by digital services, banking, and agriculture. This diversification protects Nigeria from the volatile oil markets that previously dictated its economic fate.



Yet challenges remain. Agriculture grew by only 1.14%, highlighting vulnerabilities in food security. The industrial sector's 2.18% growth, while improved, suggests room for manufacturing expansion.







These figures reveal an economy in transition, moving from resource dependency toward a more balanced structure. President Tinubu's administration targeted 6% growth, and while current figures fall short, they point to fundamental changes in Africa's largest economy.



The services sector boom, particularly in digital and financial services, signals Nigeria's emergence as a modern economy. For investors, businesses, and policymakers, these numbers reveal opportunities in Nigeria 's digital transformation and financial services.



The country's economic rebalancing suggests a more stable, diversified future, though one still requiring careful navigation of remaining challenges.



This growth story matters because it demonstrates how Africa's largest economy is reinventing itself, moving beyond oil to build a more resilient economic foundation.



The question now becomes whether Nigeria can maintain this momentum and fully capitalize on its digital and service sector potential.

