The Closed Cell Foam Global Market: Poised For Substantial Growth By 2028 At A CAGR Of 7.9%

Closed Cell Foam Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2024

How has the closed cell foam market grown over years?

The dynamic market for closed cell foam has seen robust growth in recent years. It is expected to develop from a substantial $2.41 billion in 2023 to an impressive $2.60 billion in 2024, displaying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. This growth during the historic period can be largely attributed to the rising demand for lightweight materials in the automotive and aerospace industries, the increasing usage of closed cell foam in insulation for construction, a growing awareness around energy efficiency and sustainable practices, an uptick in consumer preference for durable and waterproof materials, and increased investments in the packaging sector for protective solutions.

How will the closed cell foam market grow in the forecast period?

After studying the market trajectory, it is evident that the closed cell foam market size is expected to see a significant growth spurt in the forthcoming years. It is anticipated to reach a staggering $3.52 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. This promising growth in the forecast period can be credited to an increasing need for noise and vibration dampening solutions in various industries, escalating regulatory standards for insulation materials in construction, a rising adoption of closed-cell foam in medical and healthcare applications, and a growing demand for high-performance materials in sports and recreational products.

Which dynamic factors are propelling this surge in the closed cell foam market's growth?

The increasing number of electric vehicle EV adoptions will likely fuel the cobalt-free battery market's growth, thus, in turn, driving the closed cell foam market. Electric vehicles, or EVs, are powered by electric motors using rechargeable batteries instead of traditional internal combustion engines. The adoption of EVs is on the rise due to heightened environmental awareness, government incentives, battery technology advancements, and the evolving charging infrastructure landscape. Cobalt-free batteries use alternative chemistry formulas, reducing dependence on cobalt and addressing ethical sourcing issues, making them a cost-effective solution for EV production.

These significant innovations made in EVs are improving their affordability and attractiveness to environmentally conscious consumers. For instance, in January 2024, per a report by Kelley Blue Book, a US-based vehicle valuation and automotive research company, figures showed that 1.2 million car buyers in the United States favored electric vehicles in 2023, accounting for 7.6% of the total U.S. vehicle market, a marked increase from 5.9% in 2022. This uptrend in electric vehicle adoption is propelling the growth of the cobalt-free battery market.

How is the closed cell foam market structured? The market has a variety of segments:

1 By Type: Polyethylene Foam, Neoprene Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Polyvinyl Chloride Foam, Polyurethane Foam, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Foam

2 By Density: Low, Medium, High

3 By Application: Residential, Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Medical, Sports And Fitness, Packaging, Other Application

