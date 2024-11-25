Washington Technology Industry Association Releases Washington State Artificial Intelligence Landscape Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Demystifying the Local AI Ecosystem to Inform Future Growth

Nov. 25, 2024

Washington Association

(WTIA), a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a robust, equity-centered sector that empowers thriving communities, today released a comprehensiv e report detailing Washington state's artificial intelligence (AI) landscape . The Washington State Artificial Intelligence Landscape report provides a deep dive into the state's AI ecosystem, highlighting key trends, challenges, and opportunities for growth.

The report was developed in partnership with Moonbeam Exchange and by the WTIA Advanced Technology Cluster , which is funded through the Washington State Department of Commerce Innovation Cluster Accelerator Program. The report highlights Washington's leadership, strengths, opportunities, and areas for improvement. The report finds that Washington state ranks 6th across the US according to 5 key innovation dimensions (Startups, Government-Industry R&D, Government-Academia R&D, Investors, Jobs). Individually, Washington ranks:



5th in startup activity.

7th in investor activity.

5th in job activity.

10th in federally-funded university research & development (R&D) activity 14th in federally-funded industry R&D activity.

"Washington state is at the forefront as it extends its global expertise in cloud computing to power the next wave of AI ," said

Nirav Desai, CEO at Moonbeam Exchange. "This report underscores the state's potential to become a global leader in AI. We are excited to collaborate with the WTIA to share these insights with the broader community."

"AI is transforming industries and creating new economic opportunities," said Kelly Fukai, COO at WTIA. "This report provides valuable data and analysis that will help policymakers, businesses, and investors understand the AI landscape in Washington state and capitalize on its growth potential."

The report offers actionable insights that will be used to inform economic development, workforce development, and policy activities across the state to foster AI innovation and development in Washington. These recommendations include:



Provide more opportunities for founders to help develop skills, be introduced to resources, access peer mentoring and networking programs to assist in revitalizing the startup ecosystem and attract new founders and startups to the state.

Assist with federal R&D funding applications for startups and academic institutions throughout the state. Additionally, founder education on how to solicit and win non-dilutive investment is critical to the advancement of deep-tech in the state.

Proactively tell the story of the state, to attract national and international capital and incumbent investment. A flagship conference or an expansion of international trade shows and trade mission delegations will help with this narrative. The public sector and state associations could recruit and host delegations for the purposes of the attraction of new sources of capital. Activate the tech ecosystem with more focus on in-person programming; curated events for founders and investors to meet and exchange ideas.

The full report is available for download here : .

About WTIA

The Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) is a consortium that includes a not-for-profit member trade association, a federally and state regulated association health plan, and a for profit corporation providing business services. The organization's mission is to foster a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities. We recruit technology companies and allies that view diversity as a competitive advantage, value collaboration as essential to sustainable growth, and fully embrace the opportunity to partner with and empower the communities in which we operate.

Contact: Nick Ellingson, Advanced Technology Cluster Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE Washington Technology Industry Association

