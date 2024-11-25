Dried Berries Global Market Projected To Surge At An Impressive CAGR Of 8.6% To Reach $52.17 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dried Berries Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

Experience shows that the dried berries market size has witnessed significant growth in recent years. The market is projected to rise from $34.56 billion in 2023 to $37.44 billion in 2024, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. This exceptional growth in the historic period can be chiefly attributed to growing consumer demand for healthy snacking options, the rising demand for natural and organic food products, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, an increased use of bakery products, and the burgeoning demand for packaged food.

What is the Projected Market Size of the Dried Berries Industry?

Looking at future perspectives, the dried berries market size is expected to exhibit vigorous growth in the coming years. It is forecasted to skyrocket to $52.17 billion in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%. The growth projected in the forecast period can be linked to increased availability in retail outlets, the rising trend of snacking between meals, an increase in disposable income, global population growth, and the significant growth in regulatory support for healthy foods. Preeminent trends forecasted for this period include product innovation, heightened usage in baking, improved packaging solutions, expanding use in culinary applications, and waste reduction initiatives.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global dried berries market with a detailed sample report:

What is Projected to Drive the Growth of the Dried Berries Market?

One of the principal drivers that are expected to propel the growth of the dried blueberries market is the escalating demand for convenient snacks. Ready-to-eat or easy-to-prepare food items that require minimal preparation and can be consumed quickly are some of the defining features of convenient snacks. The surge in demand for quick, portable, and easy-to-prepare food options has been primarily due to changing lifestyles and the increasing pace of daily life. Dried blueberries are a prime example of this trend as they offer a nutrient-dense, portable, and long-lasting alternative to fresh fruit, making it easy to carry and consume while still delivering vital antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber. It is interesting to note that in May 2023, the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council Foundation, a Spain-based organization, reported that world dried fruit production amounted to approximately 3.1 million metric tons in 2021/2022, with a slight increase in 2022/2023, totaling just over 3.1 million metric tons.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

What Are the Promising Trends of the Dried Berries Market?

Major companies operating in the dried berries market are focusing on product innovations such as freeze-dried berries with enhanced nutrient retention to meet the surging demand for healthier snack options. Freeze-dried berries offer a unique preservation method that retains vibrant flavors, colors, and essential nutrients while providing a long shelf life, making them a popular choice amongst health-conscious consumers. For instance, in July 2023, Vancouver Freeze Dry Ltd., a Canada-based food and beverage manufacturing company, introduced Freeze Dried Strawberries. These can be conveniently added to smoothies, providing rich flavor and nutrients without altering the texture. The product is 100% natural, with no additives or preservatives, aligning with the company's mission to promote healthier, more sustainable eating.

How is the Global Dried Berries Market Segmented?

The dried berries market, as covered in the report, includes three main segments:

1 By Type: Grapes, Strawberries, Blueberries, Cranberries, Raspberries, Other Types

2 By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3 By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Other Applications

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Global Market Report 2024

Dried Peas Global Market Report 2024

Dried Fruits Global Market Report 2024

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.