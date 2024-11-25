Industry Icon Brian Buffini, NAR’S Chief Economist To Reveal 2025 Housing Market Forecast, Share Expert Insights In Exclusive Broadcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Brian Buffini's Bold Predictions: 2025 Outlook” live broadcast airs Monday, Dec. 9. Buffini and NAR Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun headline this must-see event.

CARLSBAD, California, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffini & Company, North America's foremost real estate coaching company, will air its highly anticipated "Bold Predictions: 2025 Real Estate Market Outlook " in December, featuring global coaching legend Brian Buffini and special guest Dr. Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist with the National Association of REALTORS®.

This exclusive, free broadcast airs on Monday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST . The broadcast will provide real estate professionals with high-level economic and housing market insights, along with real-world strategies to dominate their real estate markets in 2025. Registration for the event is now open

"The real estate industry is experiencing transformation at breakneck speed," says Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company. "Success in 2025 will require more than just market awareness - it demands strategic expertise and professional excellence from full-time, full-service agents.

“Part-time effort yields part-time results, and that's not good enough for today's sophisticated home buyers and sellers," Buffini adds. "With affordability pressures continuing to weigh on the market and NAR's new rules around agent compensation in place, agents have to articulate their value and expertise like never before if they want to win - and keep - clients for life.”

For 16 straight years, Brian Buffini's market predictions have provided accurate, timely guidance to real estate professionals across the U.S. This year, real estate professionals saw major market shifts in buyer demand amid rising home prices and mortgage rates. Meanwhile, new NAR rules regarding agent compensation took effect, adding another level of uncertainty to the industry.

Dr. Yun is one of the nation's leading housing economists and a renowned market forecaster. His economic predictions and market analyses are regularly featured in major financial media and sought after by U.S. policymakers, including Congress. Dr. Yun's data-driven insights help NAR's 1.5 million members and industry stakeholders prepare for and adapt to emerging trends in residential real estate.



“I'm looking forward to joining Brian again,” Yun says.“This broadcast is a great chance for those in real estate and beyond to understand where the industry is at, and where it's headed.”

With insights from Buffini and Dr. Yun, the“Bold Predictions” broadcast promises to deliver insider intelligence that agents need to excel and deliver winning results for their clients in the year ahead.

The live broadcast will cover timely industry topics, including:



The real estate of real estate : A comprehensive analysis of current housing market conditions beyond the sound-bite headlines.

A 2025 housing market forecast : Dr. Yun's expert market and economic forecast for the year ahead. Professional development strategies : Brian Buffini will share strategic approaches and actionable advice for real estate agents to level up in their careers and outperform their competition.

Despite continued headwinds and headlines facing the industry, real estate professionals still play a valuable role in helping people realize their homeownership dreams. And recent NAR data confirms it. In 2023, 88% of home purchases were made through a real estate agent or broker, according to NAR's 2024 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers annual survey.

How to register for the Bold Predictions live broadcast

Registration is now open for this complimentary broadcast at . The broadcast airs Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.



