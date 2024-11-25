Rackspace Technology To Participate In The UBS Global Technology And AI Conference
11/25/2024 6:00:44 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amar Maletira, Chief Executive Officer, to Participate in a Fireside Chat
SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXT) , a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company, today announced that Amar Maletira, Rackspace Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Marino Rackspace Chief financial Officer will participate in fireside chat with speaking on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 10:55 AM - 11:25 AM MT.
To listen to the live webcast or access the replay following the webcast, please visit our IR website at the following link: .
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.
IR Contact
Sagar Hebbar
Rackspace Technology Investor Relations
...
PR Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
...
