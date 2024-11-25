National Homecorp Announces Affordable New Homes Now Selling At Pitcock Addition In Graham, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

National HomeCorp (NHC) "America's Affordable Builder" is now selling new affordable homes at Pitcock Addition in Graham, Texas

- Mike HylandGRAHAM, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National HomeCorp, (NHC)“America's Affordable Builder,” announced today that new affordable homes are now selling at Pitcock Addition in Graham, Texas.Pitcock Addition is a new community in historic Graham, Texas, home of America's largest downtown square. Pitcock Addition features National HomeCorp's newly built and affordable homes starting in the low $200s. Homes range in size from 1,202 to 2,001 square feet and are available in five floor plans of one and two-story homes with 3-4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1-car garages.Homebuyers can choose from a variety of plans offering eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, LED lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive a landscaping package.“Pitcock Addition is a great new community in the thriving historic community of Graham, Texas. We are proud to offer these quality constructed and affordable new homes in the friendly heart of North Central Texas,” said Mike Hyland, president of National HomeCorp.National HomeCorp is offering 100% financing, or In House Financing with 3.5% towards closing costs on new construction homes. All homes carry a third-party 2/10 warranty.Located in North Central Texas, 90 miles northwest of Fort Worth, the rural lifestyle in Graham offers homebuyers a balance between small-town charm with access to big city amenities. Famous for having America's largest downtown square measuring a mile in circumference, Graham has a thriving economic development program and supports a variety of locally owned businesses, shops and restaurants, museums, parks and outdoor recreation at Graham Lake. The town still supports an active drive-in theater. Education is provided by the Graham Independent School District and North Central Texas College.Pitcock Addition is located at 2037 Lindy Street. Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes by calling 940-360-5356 or by visiting nationalhomecorp .About National HomeCorp:As America's Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strategies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit# # #

