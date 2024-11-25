National Homecorp Announces Affordable New Homes Now Selling At Expressway Village In Wichita Falls, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mike HylandWICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National HomeCorp, (NHC)“America's Affordable Builder,” announced today that new affordable homes are now selling at Expressway Village in Wichita Falls, Texas.Expressway Village is a popular community in Wichita Falls, Texas, where National HomeCorp's newly built and affordable homes are now selling and starting in the $220s. Homes range in size from 1,209 to 4,000 square feet and are available in six floor plans of one and two-story homes with 3-6 bedrooms, 2-4 baths, and 2-car garages.Homebuyers can choose from a variety of plans offering eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, LED lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive a landscaping package.“We are proud to offer these quality constructed and affordable new homes in the friendly and thriving city of Wichita Falls, Texas,” said Mike Hyland, president of National HomeCorp.National HomeCorp is offering 100% financing, or In House Financing with 3.5% towards closing costs on new construction homes. All homes carry a third-party 2/10 warranty.Set on the bend of the Wichita River, Wichita Falls is in North Texas within two hours of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Oklahoma City. This thriving community offers year-round entertainment and activities ranging from rodeos to symphony concerts. The city supports manufacturing, oil and gas production, the aircraft industry, medical facilities and education provided by the Wichita Falls Independent School District with 16 elementary campuses, three middle schools, three high schools, and three alternative campuses. Higher education is offered at Midwestern State University on a 225-acre campus. Wichita Falls is also home to Sheppard Air Force Base, home to Euro-NATO's Joint Jet Pilot Training Program.Expressway Village is located at 2342 Tinker Trail. Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes by calling 940-275-5900 or by visiting nationalhomecorp .About National HomeCorp:As America's Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strategies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit# # #

