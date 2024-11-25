(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The global

TV and Movie merchandise market

size is estimated to grow by USD 103.5 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

9.45%

during the forecast period. Growth of platforms

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

entertainment companies capitalizing on merchandise sales. However,

uncertain economic conditions

poses a challenge market players include 41 Entertainment LLC, Aardman Animations Ltd., Amazon Inc., AT and T, Banijay Group, Charter Communications Inc., Comcast Corp., Grindstore Ltd., Hasbro Inc., iMPACTFUL Group Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Netflix Inc., Paramount Global, RTL Group SA, Sony Group Corp., Striker Entertainment LLC, The Walt Disney Co., WildBrain Ltd., and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global TV and movie merchandise market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Offline retail and Online retail), Product (Apparel, Toys, Accessories, Video games, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 41 Entertainment LLC, Aardman Animations Ltd., Amazon Inc., AT and T, Banijay Group, Charter Communications Inc., Comcast Corp., Grindstore Ltd., Hasbro Inc., iMPACTFUL Group Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Netflix Inc., Paramount Global, RTL Group SA, Sony Group Corp., Striker Entertainment LLC, The Walt Disney Co., WildBrain Ltd., and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

The TV and movie merchandise market is booming, with trends including toys, apparel, collectibles, comic books, action figures, artwork, home décor, accessories, video games, and more. Both kids and adults are driving demand for these products, fueled by streaming services, social media, and ecommerce. Nostalgia-driven merchandise is a significant trend, with collectibles leading the way. However, challenges such as counterfeiting, high marketing costs, and oversaturation persist. Costumes, movie scripts, and licensed sellers are also part of the mix. Consumers prefer online shopping for convenience, but offline retailers still hold appeal for fan interaction and celebrity endorsement. Purchasing habits vary, with community engagement and viral sensations influencing sales. Product quality, health, and environmental concerns are also important factors. E-commerce expansion continues, with fast delivery options and smart home products gaining popularity.



Entertainment companies have shifted their focus from relying solely on ticket sales to generating revenue through merchandise. With declining DVD sales and a stagnant global box office, studios like Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe are turning to merchandise as an alternative revenue stream. Consumer products now significantly impact moviemaking decisions, leading to sequels and franchises. Notably, some films have earned more revenue from merchandise sales than box office collections. This trend underscores the importance of merchandise in the entertainment industry.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

.



The TV and movie merchandise market is a thriving industry, catering to the demands of kids and adults alike. Toys, apparel, collectibles, comic books, action figures, artwork, home décor, accessories, video games, and more, all generate significant revenue. However, challenges abound. Counterfeiting is a major concern, leading to high marketing costs to ensure authenticity. Nostalgia-driven merchandise continues to be popular, but oversaturation and storage constraints can limit growth. Purchasing habits vary between online shopping websites and offline retailers, with fan interaction and celebrity endorsement driving sales. E-commerce expansion is crucial, but product quality, health, and environmental concerns must be addressed. Smart home products, wearables, and fast delivery options are key trends. Collectors seek authenticity, while cultural phenomena and viral sensations create sudden demand. Overall, the market requires careful management to navigate these challenges and capitalize on opportunities.

.



The economic instability in various countries could negatively impact the TV and movie merchandise market. Vendors, advertisers, affiliates, suppliers, retailers, insurers, and theater operators may experience reduced sales due to weak or uncertain economic conditions in key markets like China, India, and Brazil. Volatility in the global economy, caused by governmental actions in countries such as Russia and Venezuela, further complicates the situation. These economic uncertainties could potentially hinder the growth and profitability of businesses in this sector.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

This tv and movie merchandise market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Offline retail 1.2 Online retail



2.1 Apparel

2.2 Toys

2.3 Accessories

2.4 Video games 2.5 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Offline retail-

The offline retail sector continues to be a significant player in the global TV and movie merchandise market. Consumers preferring a tactile shopping experience account for a substantial portion of sales. Offline retail formats such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and department stores dominate merchandise sales. The benefits of offline retail include immediate product customization and inspection. Despite the revenue decline due to online shopping trends, retailers are expanding their physical stores in local and regional markets to boost customer participation. Additionally, the rise of personalized gift outlets in shopping malls and hypermarkets is fueling sales of photo products and merchandise. The supply chain network enhancements enable offline retail to act as a catalyst for market growth.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)



The TV and movie merchandise market is a vibrant and expansive industry, encompassing a wide range of products that cater to fans of all ages. From toys and action figures to apparel, collectibles, comic books, and artwork, there's something for every fan. Home décor and accessories are also popular choices, allowing fans to bring the magic of their favorite shows and movies into their homes. Kids can enjoy dressed up in costumes or playing with video games, while licensed sellers offer official merchandise on both online shopping websites and offline retailers. The market is constantly expanding with e-commerce growth, ensuring fans have easy access to their desired products. Product quality, health, and environmental protection are increasingly important considerations, with some companies offering plant-based products and eco-friendly packaging. Movie/show scripts are also available for fans who want to delve deeper into their favorite stories.

The TV and movie merchandise market is a dynamic and expansive industry encompassing various product categories such as Toys, Apparel, Collectibles, Comic books, Action figures, Artwork, Home décor, Accessories, Video games, and more. Catering to both Kids and Adults, this marketplace thrives on the popularity of streaming services, social media, and ecommerce platforms. Nostalgia-driven merchandise continues to be in high demand, fueled by the collectibles market and fans' desire for authenticity. Counterfeiting poses a challenge, while marketing costs remain high. Costumes, movie/show scripts, and licensed sellers are integral components, with online shopping websites and offline retailers catering to diverse purchasing habits. Fan interaction, celebrity endorsement, and community engagement drive sales, but oversaturation, storage constraints, and preservation requirements are challenges. Authenticity skepticism, viral sensations, and cultural phenomena influence buying trends, with collectors embracing e-commerce expansion and prioritizing product quality, health, and environmental protection. Smart home products, wearables, and fast delivery options further enhance the shopping experience.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Offline Retail

Online Retail

Product



Apparel



Toys



Accessories



Video Games

Others

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED