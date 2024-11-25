Austin American-Statesman Names Formaspace A Winner Of The Greater Austin Top Workplaces 2024 Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Frank Bucher

Formaspace employees in Austin, Texas, test fit all furniture in a staging area within the factory to check for fit and finish before packing each item for shipment to our customers.

Formaspace wins Austin American-Statesman's Top Workplaces 2024 award, reflecting its commitment to a culture of respect, growth, and innovation.

- Frank Bucher, CEO of FormaspaceAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Formaspace is proud to announce its recognition as a Top Workplace 2024 by the Austin American-Statesman. This prestigious accolade, based entirely on employee feedback, reflects the company's commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture.The award results from a confidential survey conducted by Energage, LLC, a leading employee engagement technology partner. The survey evaluated critical themes such as employees feeling "Respected & Supported", "Enabled to Grow", and "Empowered to Execute", underscoring the strength of Formaspace's culture and values.“We are honored to be named a Top Workplace by the Austin American-Statesman,” said Frank Bucher, CEO of Formaspace.“This recognition is especially meaningful because it's based on feedback from our incredible team. Their voices highlight the core values that define us-Accountability, Innovation, Passion, Teamwork, and Agility. This award is a celebration of the culture we've built together, and we couldn't be more proud.”Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, emphasized the significance of this achievement:“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees. That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”Formaspace remains committed to empowering its employees and building a workplace culture that fosters growth, collaboration, and innovation. This recognition is a reflection of the company's ongoing mission to support its team while delivering exceptional solutions to clients.About FormaspaceFormaspace is an American manufacturer of laboratory , industrial, higher education , and office furniture, located in Austin, TX, with experience that spans over 40 years. Their focus on innovation, efficient solutions, and cost-saving manufacturing processes has solidified their reputation as a trusted and unique partner in the industry for mass-produced highly customized products with on-time and on-budget projects.Formaspace designs solutions for any type of workplace environment and addresses any kind of challenge, including life sciences, education, industrial facilities, and commercial interiors.About EnergageMaking the world a better place to work togetherEnergage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage in a new window or topworkplaces.

