LOOPBACK ANALYTICS NAMED ONE OF THE DALLAS BUSINESS JOURNALS' BEST PLACES TO WORK FOR 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loopback Analytics has been honored by the

Dallas Business Journal

as one of the Best Places to Work in North Texas. The Best Places to Work Awards took place on October 29, 2024, at a luncheon at the Hilton Anatole.

Loopback Analytics is a leading provider of data analytics and access services for system specialty pharmacy programs. This is Loopback's second consecutive year earning the Best Places to Work award, highlighting their commitment to culture as they grow and strengthen their mission to bridge the gap for better patient access.

Dallas Business Journal's 2024 Best Places to Work Finalist Loopback Analytics

Continue Reading

Now in its 22nd year, the award program had over 330 nominations and more than 13,000 North Texas employees from each company took surveys provided by Quantum Workplace.

The rankings were based on confidential surveys of employees that measure success in team dynamics, trust in leadership, communication and more, with only the top-scoring companies in the region earning the coveted title.

The 103 winning companies were ranked by their overall survey scores in five categories based on employee count.



For more information on this year's Best Places to Work honorees, click here.

About the Dallas Business Journal

Founded in 1977, the

Dallas Business Journal is the premier source for local business news, research and events in Dallas-Fort Worth. From breaking news to live events, the Business Journal serves its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

In addition to our weekly print publication, we also offer the annual Book of Lists, free daily morning and afternoon news updates via email, along with networking and awards events. The Business Journal is a division of American City Business Journals, the country's largest publisher of business publications. It is owned by Advance Publications.

About Loopback Analytics

Founded in 2009,

Loopback Analytics is a leading provider of data analytics and insights that simplify understanding, access and innovation for patients requiring specialty care. Our mission is to connect Health Systems and Life Sciences through analytics and data-enabled services.

Healthcare and Life Science stakeholders use the Loopback clinical intelligence platform to identify and understand how patient cohorts that would otherwise be difficult-to-identify and quantify are treated in the real world.

SOURCE Loopback Analytics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED