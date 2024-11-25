Phound Wins TMC Labs Unified Communications Innovation Of The Year Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long Beach, CA, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phound, the innovative communication app developed by the creators of FreeConferenceCall.com, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Unified Communications Innovation of the Year Award by TMC Labs. This honor highlights Phound's commitment to redefining modern communication, especially in an era marked by outdated phone systems, rising spam and robocalls, and escalating costs due to inflation.

As traditional phone systems struggle to keep pace with the needs of users, Phound offers a refreshing alternative. For just $5 per month, Phound empowers users to manage their communications more effectively, providing customizable phone numbers linked to unique personas. This feature allows users to tailor their communication experiences, blending messages, meetings, and calls while maintaining privacy and ownership of their phone number contact cards.

“Our solution is designed with the modern user in mind, prioritizing security, privacy, and personalization,” said Dave Erickson, CEO of Phound.“We are incredibly honored to receive the 2024 Unified Communications Innovation Award from TMC Labs, a respected leader in the industry. This achievement reflects our team's dedication to delivering innovative solutions that enhance communication.”

Phound is not just about phone numbers; it integrates Magnum AI, an intelligent assistant that provides detailed meeting summaries and productivity enhancements, ensuring users stay organized and informed in today's fast-paced digital landscape. The app's advanced access controls empower users to dictate who can search, call, or message them, offering a tailored and secure communication experience.

Phound is poised to lead the charge in transforming how individuals and businesses communicate. With a suite of innovative features, Phound is set to change the way people interact, ensuring every conversation is streamlined and secure.

"We invite everyone to check out and take advantage of our free video meetings to see how Phound can transform your communication experience. Thank you for your continued support!” added Erickson.

About Phound

Founded by a team of innovative thinkers and seasoned professionals, Phound is dedicated to transforming communication by prioritizing user privacy, personalization, and efficiency. Our flagship app combines state-of-the-art features, including customizable phone numbers and integrated AI capabilities, to empower users with complete control over their communications.

About TMC

TMC is a global leader in technology marketing and publishing. Through its editorial platforms, live events, and webinars, TMC provides buyers with insights for informed technology purchase decisions. TMC's events, such as the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, unite thousands of qualified purchasers and product decision-makers with technology vendors, creating a thriving B2B tech community.

