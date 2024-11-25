Hollingsworth Launches New Website

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exciting News! Hollingsworth's redesigned website is now live!

Dearborn, Michigan, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We're thrilled to introduce a refreshed look that highlights what truly sets us apart-our people. From our dedicated team members to the meaningful partnerships we build with our customers, our new design puts the spotlight on the human touch behind every solution.

Explore streamlined navigation, enhanced insights, and an inside look at our team-first approach that helps us deliver top-tier logistics and solutions every day. Visit and experience the Hollingsworth difference!

Hollingsworth Logistics Group LLC , founded in 1991 and headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan is a Native American-owned and minority business certified leading provider of third-party logistics supply chain solutions. From complex order fulfillment strategies to detailed assembly and kitting operations, the company's experience-backed supply chain solutions optimize the effectiveness, accuracy, and cost of logistics to drive business for its customers.

