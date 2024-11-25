Tene Nicole Agency Holds 6Th Annual Pow(H)Er Experience + Awards To A Sold Out Crowd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NASDAQ Partnership Pink Pow(H)er Billboard Tower Moment

Lil Kim and Nikkia McClain attend Support Your Girlfriends 6th Annual Pow(H)er Awards on November 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Kimberly“Lil Kim” Jones received the Pow(H)er Woman of the Year Award alongside Nate Burleson, who received the Power(H)im Award

- Kimberly“Lil Kim” Jones, Cultural IconNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tené Nicole Agency presented its 6th Annual Pow(H)er Experience and Awards, an empowering week of celebration honoring visionary men and women for their outstanding achievements and lasting contributions across industries.To kick off Pow(H)er week, Tene Nicole Agency launched a NASDAQ Partnership Pink Pow(H)er Billboard Tower Moment on November 19, 2024 in the middle of Times Square. The following day, November 20, 2024, featured the Pow(H)er Experience at Jay Suites Chelsea, a transformative day for entrepreneurs and small business owners, complete with expert-led sessions, dynamic networking opportunities, and an exclusive fireside chat with Tamika D. Mallory, Social Justice Leader and Movement Strategist, and Desiree Perez, CEO of ROC Nation Records. Guests were treated to a curated breakfast and lunch from Chef Trevon Soute, Culinary Experience Aficionado of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.The excitement continued leading into the 6th Annual Pow(H)er Awards that took place on November 21, 2024, at Dream Hotel Downtown, NYC, Guests indulged in signature cocktails, captivating entertainment, and a momentous awards presentation. This year's 2024 honorees include:Kimberly“Lil Kim” Jones, Cultural IconNate Burleson, CBS News Television Host, NBC Football Commentator, and Former NFL football playerNit Reeder, EY Americas Markets Communications DirectorShaquanna“Ms. Business 101” Brooks, CPA & Founder of Brooks AllianceTara Robinson, CEO and Founder of the Black Heart AssociationSharene Wood, Founder & President of Wood Enterprises, 5001 FLAVORS, Harlem Haberdashery, and HH Bespoke WaterCheryl Stallings, Vice President of Global Content and Business Operations at the National Basketball Association (NBA)“This is a chance for me to come out and support my girls. One thing about me is that I will never miss out on that opportunity. I want to thank you all for supporting me throughout these years, I couldn't do it without you guys elevating me” - Kimberly“Lil Kim” Jones, Cultural IconThe 6th Annual Pow(H)er Experience was made possible and powered by Grow with Google, Novartis, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., & Chase For Business. Tene Nicole's event partners for the 6th Annual Pow(H)er Experience includes Black Enterprise, Bexa Equity Alliance, Diamond Mine Real Estate, SurviveHER, Black Heart Association, URAWARRIOR, Smirnoff, and BMU Meta Hedge Fund. Event production was made possible by Artfully Made Designs and The Angelic Project.Guests who attended the 6th Annual Pow(H)er Experience were given gift bags upon their arrival. The products inside each gift bag were provided by in-kind sponsors GS-JJ Pins, Brode Electrolyte Vitamins, DAX Haircare, Diddat Wigs, The Bump, GoWith Socks, Undercover Snacks, Finally Free Brands, LASIO Haircare, Max & Ollie, Eves & Co., The Birthday Suit Henderson, Ruby Love, LifeSeasons, Tranont, and Not So Bright.Pow(H)er Week also received extensive media coverage from local and national outlets, including VIBE , Yahoo News, Hello Beautiful , BCK, Newsbreak, MSN , and Black Enterprise.ABOUT TENÉ NÍCOLETené Nícole is a boutique, one-stop, full-service creative agency located in New Jersey. The firm maximizes its clients' exposure via an extensive network of contacts in support of their campaigns, events, goals, and initiatives. The firm delivers industry-leading media campaigns to the doorsteps of its clientele while doing its part to help create memorable experiences. Tené Nícole is a leader in its class because of its distinctive, strategic and diverse public relations model that creates opportunities and results for its clients.

