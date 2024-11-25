Fresh Tri Names Steve Tremitiere As Chief Partnership Officer To Accelerate Behavior Change Health Innovation Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh Tri , Inc., a pioneering and behavior change company, today announced the appointment of Steve Tremitiere as Chief Partnership Officer. As an Executive Advisor, Tremitiere will lead the company's partnership initiatives to scale its breakthrough behavior change solution based on the proprietary Iterative Mindset Method

A veteran innovation leader with over two decades of experience in health transformation and technology, Tremitiere brings extensive expertise in building and scaling transformational healthcare initiatives as the Founder and CEO of GrayHare Ventures and StraightLine Health.. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as Fresh Tri expands its presence in the health behavior change space.

"Steve's track record in driving healthcare innovation and his deep understanding of behavior change make him the ideal leader to help scale Fresh Tri's impact," said Dr. Kyra Bobinet, CEO of Fresh Tri. "His experience in building successful partnerships and driving strategic growth aligns perfectly with our mission to empower millions to build sustainable healthy habits."

Tremitiere's experience includes leading the founding of SpringBoard Health at Geisinger Health, a groundbreaking initiative in population health innovation. He has served on advisory boards for numerous health and social impact organizations, including Esther Dyson's Wellville Initiative, and the UN Health Innovation Exchange (HIEx).

"Fresh Tri has created a breakthrough approach to behavior change, which is the fundamental challenge underlying all aspects of health engagement and successful outcomes," said Tremitiere. "I'm excited to join a company that's truly innovating in this space and help to scale these solutions to transform lives."

In his role as Chief Partnership Officer, Tremitiere will focus on:

Expanding Fresh Tri's market presence in behavior change

Developing strategic partnerships to scale the company's impact

Leading initiatives to validate and measure health innovation outcomes

Driving the company's growth strategy and market expansion

Through Tremitiere's efforts, Fresh Tri is seeking partnerships with healthcare organizations, employers, and wellness providers to make its innovative behavior change solution, the Fresh Tri app and software platform, available to help these parties' members, employees and patients achieve healthy behavior change.

Tremitiere's appointment reinforces Fresh Tri's commitment to revolutionizing health behavior change through innovative, science-based approaches. His extensive background in both healthcare transformation and technology positions him uniquely to advance Fresh Tri's mission of empowering sustainable behavior change at scale.

About Fresh Tri

Fresh Tri is a behavioral health technology company that helps people build sustainable healthy habits. The company's Iterative Mindset MethodTM has been scientifically validated to drive lasting behavior change through a unique practice-and-iterate approach. Fresh Tri partners with healthcare organizations, employers, and wellness providers to improve health outcomes through sustainable behavior change.

