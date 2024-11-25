Alkermes To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
11/25/2024
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS ) announced today that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.
7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024 at 10:25 a.m. ET (3:25 p.m. GMT)
Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. ET (9:00 p.m. GMT)
The live webcasts may be accessed under the Investors tab on and will be archived for 14 days.
About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at .
Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Constantine
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402
