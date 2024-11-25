Piemonte Holding Launches An Asset Management Company With An Initial Capital Raise Of R$1 Billion.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Piemonte Capital will be the first asset manager focused on developing the data center sector in Brazil and Latin America. Its process will prioritize the digitalization of the green economy

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piemonte Holding has announced the creation of Piemonte Capital, its new asset manager dedicated to private equity. With an initial fundraising of R$ 1 billion for its first fund, Piemonte Capital is the first Brazilian asset manager focused exclusively on data centers. The Private Equity fund was designed to address the growing demand for this sector in Brazil and Latin America, which are undergoing an accelerated transition toward a digital economy and Artificial Intelligence deployments. The company will position Brazil's leadership in sustainable data centers operations, the only ones on a global scale that can be powered by renewable energy matrix - which is a critical feature for Big Techs.

According to Alessandro Lombardi, founder and CEO of Piemonte Holding, Piemonte Capital will operate with a strong local presence and knowledge, with a strategy tailored to the region's specific needs. "Piemonte Capital offers Brazilian investors an entry point into the data center sector, which has so far been dominated by large international asset managers. We will meet the growing demand for capital allocation in one of the most promising sectors of the economy, developing the right digital infrastructure that Brazil needs."

With a differentiated ESG approach, Piemonte Capital will be guided by environmental, social, and governance practices deeply integrated into the investment strategies of its holding company and group businesses. The company's goal is to build a robust investment platform to support innovative and sustainable digital growth, highlighting its unique role on the global stage. One example of this approach is Elea Data Centers, part of the Piemonte Holding group, a pioneer company that promotes sustainable initiatives in the sector, such as issuing green bonds and using 100% renewable energy on its sites.

"Brazilian infrastructure is green, which sets us apart from markets that still rely on fossil fuels. We want to create a sustainable data center network that will provide the necessary backbone for the digital revolution in Brazil," says Alessandro Lombardi.

With Brazil now established as one of the largest global hubs for data center industry, Piemonte Capital enters the market to accelerate the sector's growth, meeting the increasing demand for capital. Since 2021, Piemonte Holding has been partner of Goldman Sachs in the Elea Data Center investment project and this new initiative expands the group's investment potential to support its continuous growth.

Alessandro Lombardi is recognized as one of the leading voices in digital infrastructure in Latin America and globally and has led investments focused on green financial instruments to enable Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Brazil. Co-founder of Piemonte Capital is Victor Almeida, Investment and Transactions Director, the only Brazilian professional listed this year among the top global talents in digital infrastructure finance under the age of 35.

