Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update


11/25/2024 4:16:13 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE:
AWF ] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31, 2024.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.06
%

2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.78
%

3) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.62
%

4) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.60
%

5) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.53
%

6) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 11.406%, 04/15/35

0.51
%

7) DaVita, Inc. 4.625%, 06/01/30

0.45
%

8) Altice France SA 5.125%, 01/15/29 - 07/15/29

0.43
%

9) Allied Universal Holdco/Allied Universal Finance Corp. 4.625%, 06/01/28

0.43
%

10) Palmer Square CLO Ltd. 11.068%, 01/15/35

0.42
%



Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

7.47
%

Energy

7.21
%

Communications - Media

6.49
%

Capital Goods

4.78
%

Basic

4.53
%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.67
%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

3.42
%

Communications - Telecommunications

3.31
%

Services

3.09
%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.39
%

Technology

2.07
%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

1.75
%

Transportation - Services

1.35
%

Transportation - Airlines

0.89
%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.52
%

Other Industrial

0.44
%

SUBTOTAL

53.38
%

Credit Default Swaps

14.46
%

Financial Institutions

Finance

2.11
%

Brokerage

1.16
%

REITs

1.12
%

Insurance

0.96
%

Other Finance

0.57
%

Banking

0.50
%

SUBTOTAL

6.42
%

Utility

Electric

1.12
%

Natural Gas

0.06
%

SUBTOTAL

1.18
%

SUBTOTAL

75.44
%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Media

1.36
%

Energy

1.24
%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.79
%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.71
%

Basic

0.67
%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.46
%

Capital Goods

0.42
%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.31
%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.29
%

Transportation - Services

0.22
%

Transportation - Airlines

0.18
%

Other Industrial

0.05
%

Services

0.03
%

Technology

0.03
%

Transportation - Railroads

0.03
%

SUBTOTAL

6.79
%

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.99
%

Insurance

1.00
%

Finance

0.65
%

REITs

0.37
%

Brokerage

0.17
%

SUBTOTAL

6.18
%

Utility

Electric

1.45
%

Other Utility

0.05
%

SUBTOTAL

1.50
%

SUBTOTAL

14.47
%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.87
%

Energy

1.14
%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.97
%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.76
%

Capital Goods

0.23
%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.20
%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.14
%

Communications - Media

0.09
%

Transportation - Services

0.07
%

Other Industrial

0.03
%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.02
%

Services

0.02
%

SUBTOTAL

5.54
%

Utility

Electric

0.42
%

Other Utility

0.07
%

SUBTOTAL

0.49
%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.12
%

SUBTOTAL

0.12
%

SUBTOTAL

6.15
%

Interest Rate Futures

3.44
%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.85
%

Technology

0.52
%

Communications - Media

0.44
%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.39
%

Transportation - Airlines

0.23
%

Capital Goods

0.21
%

Energy

0.15
%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05
%

Other Industrial

0.05
%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02
%

SUBTOTAL

2.91
%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.32
%

Finance

0.02
%

SUBTOTAL

0.34
%

SUBTOTAL

3.25
%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

3.17
%

SUBTOTAL

3.17
%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

1.57
%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.31
%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.29
%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.22
%

SUBTOTAL

2.39
%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.35
%

U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

1.63
%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.21
%

SUBTOTAL

1.21
%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.39
%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.36
%

SUBTOTAL

0.36
%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Floating Rate

0.24
%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08
%

SUBTOTAL

0.32
%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.22
%

Common Stocks

0.13
%

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.09
%

SUBTOTAL

0.09
%

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

-0.01
%

SUBTOTAL

-0.01
%

EM Government Agencies

-0.60
%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.90
%

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Funds and Investment Trusts

1.78
%

Cash

1.54
%

SUBTOTAL

3.32
%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-3.47
%

Swap Offsets

-13.35
%

SUBTOTAL

-16.82
%

TOTAL

100.00
%



Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States

67.52
%

United Kingdom

3.23
%

Canada

2.44
%

France

2.33
%

Germany

1.63
%

Brazil

1.47
%

Colombia

1.36
%

Mexico

1.32
%

Spain

1.25
%

Italy

1.22
%

Luxembourg

1.13
%

India

0.97
%

Dominican Republic

0.86
%

Israel

0.83
%

Chile

0.78
%

Australia

0.68
%

South Africa

0.68
%

China

0.61
%

Peru

0.58
%

Nigeria

0.53
%

Hong Kong

0.52
%

Macau

0.51
%

Netherlands

0.51
%

Puerto Rico

0.38
%

Turkey

0.38
%

Kazakhstan

0.36
%

Angola

0.32
%

Finland

0.32
%

Switzerland

0.31
%

Ireland

0.30
%

Indonesia

0.25
%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.25
%

Egypt

0.24
%

Panama

0.21
%

Slovenia

0.21
%

Norway

0.19
%

Romania

0.19
%

Zambia

0.17
%

Ukraine

0.16
%

El Salvador

0.12
%

Guatemala

0.12
%

Azerbaijan

0.11
%

Ecuador

0.10
%

Malaysia

0.08
%

Cayman Islands

0.07
%

Japan

0.07
%

Jamaica

0.05
%

United Republic of Tanzania

0.05
%

Argentina

0.04
%

Czech Republic

0.04
%

Kuwait

0.04
%

Morocco

0.04
%

Serbia

0.03
%

Uzbekistan

0.03
%

Trinidad and Tobago

0.02
%

Cash & Cash Equivalents

1.79
%

Total Investments

100.00
%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

US Dollar

100.09
%

Canadian Dollar

0.19
%

Pound Sterling

0.10
%

Dominican Peso

0.07
%

Norwegian Krone

0.02
%

Brazilian Real

0.01
%

Indonesian Rupiah

0.01
%

Australian Dollar

-0.01
%

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

-0.01
%

Czech Koruna

-0.01
%

Colombian Peso

-0.12
%

Euro

-0.34
%

Total Net Assets

100.00
%



Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA

1.34
%

AA

0.24
%

A

1.14
%

BBB

15.55
%

BB

45.83
%

B

22.37
%

CCC

7.57
%

CC

0.18
%

D

0.02
%

Not Rated

2.77
%

Short Term Investments

1.78
%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.90
%

N/A

2.11
%

Total

100.00
%



Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

7.20
%

1 To 5 Years

63.03
%

5 To 10 Years

25.25
%

10 To 20 Years

2.27
%

20 To 30 Years

1.65
%

More than 30 Years

0.47
%

Other

0.13
%

Total Net Assets

100.00
%



Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.34
%

Average Bond Price:

96.09

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00
%

Investment Operations:*

15.10
%

Preferred Stock:

0.00
%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00
%

VMTP Shares:

0.00
%

VRDP Shares:

0.00
%

Total Fund Leverage:

15.10
%

Average Maturity:


4.89 Years

Effective Duration:


3.13 Years

Total Net Assets:

$978.89 Million

Net Asset Value:

$11.35

Total Number of Holdings:

1,252

Portfolio Turnover:

45.00
%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit

default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The

Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

MENAFN25112024003732001241ID1108924693


PR Newswire

