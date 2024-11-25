عربي


Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update


11/25/2024 4:16:13 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE:
AFB ] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31, 2024.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) Lamar Consolidated Independent School District Series 2024-2 5.00%, 02/15/53

2.67
%

2) City of New Orleans LA Series 2021-A 5.00%, 12/01/46

2.64
%

3) Prosper Independent School District Series 2024 4.00%, 02/15/54

2.42
%

4) Greenwood Independent School District Series 2024 4.00%, 02/15/54

2.27
%

5) Melissa Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.25%, 02/01/53

2.13
%

6) Dallas Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.00%, 02/15/54

1.95
%

7) City of New York NY Series 2023 4.125%, 08/01/53

1.84
%

8) New York Transportation Development Corp. Series 2024 1.00%, 12/31/54

1.83
%

9) Public Authority for Colorado Energy Series 2008 6.50%, 11/15/38

1.81
%

10) Denton Independent School District Series 2024-2 5.00%, 08/15/48

1.80
%



Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

10.67
%

Revenue - Miscellaneous

7.62
%

Prepay Energy

7.18
%

Airport

6.18
%

Industrial Development - Airline

3.56
%

Toll Roads/Transit

3.24
%

Industrial Development - Industry

2.43
%

Higher Education - Private

2.17
%

Water & Sewer

2.13
%

Electric Utility

2.06
%

Tobacco Securitization

1.85
%

Port

1.83
%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

1.77
%

Senior Living

0.95
%

Industrial Development - Utility

0.51
%

SUBTOTAL

54.15
%

Tax Supported

Local G.O.

16.13
%

State G.O.

6.00
%

Special Tax

4.97
%

Assessment District

0.17
%

SUBTOTAL

27.27
%

Guaranteed

15.34
%

Prerefunded/ETM

2.06
%

Asset-Backed

Housing - Multi-Family

1.09
%

SUBTOTAL

1.09
%

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.09
%

SUBTOTAL

0.09
%

Total

100.00
%



State Breakdown


Portfolio %

Texas

19.18
%

Illinois

8.73
%

New York

7.71
%

Florida

7.29
%

California

5.47
%

Wisconsin

5.02
%

Michigan

4.48
%

South Carolina

4.42
%

Massachusetts

3.82
%

Pennsylvania

3.56
%

New Jersey

2.70
%

Louisiana

2.64
%

Colorado

2.38
%

Arizona

1.95
%

Washington

1.86
%

Alabama

1.78
%

Ohio

1.76
%

Nebraska

1.59
%

Nevada

1.51
%

Georgia

1.32
%

Oklahoma

1.19
%

New Hampshire

1.13
%

Minnesota

1.12
%

Iowa

0.95
%

Virginia

0.87
%

Indiana

0.84
%

Utah

0.77
%

North Carolina

0.75
%

Tennessee

0.52
%

North Dakota

0.43
%

Puerto Rico

0.42
%

Maryland

0.37
%

Arkansas

0.33
%

Oregon

0.22
%

Connecticut

0.19
%

Alaska

0.18
%

South Dakota

0.13
%

Other

0.42
%

Total Investments

100.00
%



Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA

18.58
%

AA

29.86
%

A

25.06
%

BBB

16.90
%

BB

4.51
%

B

0.47
%

Not Rated

2.47
%

Pre-refunded Bonds

2.06
%

Short Term Investments

0.09
%

Total

100.00
%



Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

1.36
%

1 To 5 Years

3.28
%

5 To 10 Years

4.89
%

10 To 20 Years

18.85
%

20 To 30 Years

55.94
%

More than 30 Years

15.68
%

Other

0.00
%

Total Net Assets

100.00
%



Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

15.22
%

Average Coupon:

4.55
%

Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing:

0.00
%

Investment Operations:

1.38
%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00
%

Tender Option Bonds:

7.35
%

VMTP Shares:

14.77
%

VRDP Shares:

16.73
%

Total Fund Leverage:

40.23%*

Average Maturity:


11.53 Years

Effective Duration:


8.92 Years

Total Net Assets:

$361.43 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.57

Total Number of Holdings:

166

Portfolio Turnover:

55.00
%



* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 7.35% through the use of tender option bonds, 14.77%

in issued and outstanding VMTPs, 16.73% in issued and outstanding VRDPs and 1.38% in investment

operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default

swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



** The Fund also had outstanding $88,275,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included

in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.



** The Fund also had outstanding $100,000,000 of VRDPs at liquidation value, which is not included

in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The

Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

