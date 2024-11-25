The Real Good Food Company Receives Anticipated Additional Delinquency Notice From Nasdaq

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, (Nasdaq: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the“Company”), a leading and wellness frozen and refrigerated foods company, announced today that, on November 20, 2024, the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Stock LLC (“Nasdaq”) notified the Company that the Company's failure to timely file its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), for the period ended September 30, 2024, serves as an additional basis for the delisting of the Company's securities from Nasdaq, per Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The Company previously presented its plan to file all delinquent periodic reports with the SEC, including the Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024, and requested an extension to do so at a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the“Panel”). The Panel has not yet issued its decision following the hearing.

Despite the efforts described above, there can be no assurance that the Company will ultimately regain compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing or that the Panel will grant the Company a further extension.

