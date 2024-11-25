Modal Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement With AWS To Deliver Accelerated Generative AI Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modal , a serverless compute designed for AI workloads, today announced it signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Web Services (AWS) to help businesses - from startups to enterprises - develop and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) products faster through its purpose-built platform for graphics processing unit (GPU)-accelerated workloads.

Modal's platform enables AI teams to quickly spin up GPU-enabled containers in as little as one second, facilitating rapid iteration and seamless autoscaling for production workloads. By leveraging the security, resiliency, and scalability of AWS, Modal has experienced rapid growth, attracting generative AI startups seeking flexible, powerful compute without the need for long-term commitments or extensive infrastructure management.

"We're excited to deepen our collaboration with AWS, as their infrastructure empowers us to better serve the growing ecosystem of AI companies," said Erik Bernhardsson, founder and CEO of Modal. "Together, we aim to accelerate the development and deployment of the next generation of AI applications by providing a seamless, scalable platform that works with the AWS services our customers already rely on."

Modal's platform abstracts away the complexities of GPU infrastructure management, allowing AI teams to focus on building innovative solutions. By combining Modal's seamless developer experience with the breadth and depth of AWS services, customers can leverage the best of both worlds – a purpose-built platform for AI workloads backed by the proven scalability, performance, and security of AWS.

Mike Cohen, Head of AI & ML Engineering at Substack, a Modal customer, shared, "Our ML team loves Modal because it accelerates research and development, and deployment, while seamlessly integrating with our AWS-based infrastructure. This strategic collaboration will make it easier for us to build even more ambitious machine learning (ML) and AI features in the future."

"At AWS, we're committed to supporting innovative companies that drive technological advancement and address critical customer needs," said Jon Jones, Vice President and Global Head of AWS Startups. "Modal's traction in providing flexible, scalable, and immediate access to GPU resources for AI companies is impressive. We believe Modal's offering has the potential to empower many leading AI companies to build and scale their solutions more effectively. We look forward to working closely with Modal to help them deliver positive outcomes for their customers."

This collaboration underscores the value of Modal and AWS to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries. As part of this collaboration, Modal will enhance its enterprise offering, including listing in AWS Marketplace and investing in technical integrations like AWS PrivateLink, to better serve customers with specific security and privacy requirements. Modal will also showcase its container technology for AI at AWS re:Invent in December 2024.

For more information please visit:

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Modal

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED