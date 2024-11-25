Kieren-Paul Brown's Provocative New Novel“N-Word” Set To Release December 16, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kieren-Paul Brown

N-Word

A daring exploration of race, identity, and redemption unfolds in Brown's latest,“N-Word,” a genre-bending that challenges societal assumptions.

Kieren-Paul Brown, known for his fearless storytelling and insightful perspectives, returns with his latest novel,"N-Word," scheduled for release on December 16, 2024."N-Word" promises to captivate and provoke readers with its unique storyline, following the journey of Antonia, an 85-year-old white woman reincarnated into the body of Kara, a young Black social media influencer.Through this transformative experience, Brown navigates the intricate themes of racial identity, spiritual connection, and personal redemption in an American landscape that is as divided as it is complex."N-Word" is a powerful exploration that transcends traditional genres, blending elements of thriller, historical fiction, and romance. Set against a backdrop that spans 1950s Civil Rights America and today's cultural divides, Brown's novel examines the impact of race on personal identity and pushes readers to confront deeply ingrained societal assumptions.With themes that delve into spirituality, sexuality, and life's purpose,"N-Word" engages readers on multiple levels, offering both thought-provoking commentary and an emotionally resonant story."I believe true storytelling pushes boundaries and invites people to step into perspectives they may never have considered before," says Brown."'N-Word' is a journey through love, identity, and redemption that asks tough questions about race and personal transformation."Find the book on Amazon and other retail locations in the United States and the Untied Kingdom.ISBN eBook: 9798345910511eBook Price: $9.99About Kieren-Paul BrownKieren-Paul Brown is a writer who believes in the power of stories to make reality fade, drawing readers into immersive worlds that linger long after the final page. His latest novel,"N-Word," epitomizes his commitment to creating stories that challenge perceptions about race, gender, identity, and love. With prior works like"Start a Revolution" and"Preeta's Web of Chaos," Brown has established himself as a writer unafraid to tackle raw truths while embracing humor, whimsy, and a profound respect for his readers' desire to explore their reality. Born and raised in Birmingham, England, Brown's journey as a writer has been shaped by a keen awareness of life's shadows.

Desiree Duffy

Black Chateau

