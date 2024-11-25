New Advisor Lifts Shares Of This Company That Leverages Opportunities In Solana-Based Projects

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) %Crypto assets have been flying high, buoyed by a new digital-asset-friendly administration. And news of a prominent advisor is helping this company in Monday trading.

%SolStrategies (CSE: $HODL) (OTC: $CYFRF) is a Canadian holding company that invests in the %Solano (CRYPTO: $SOL) %Blockchain and ecosystem. Shares were moving today after a press release announcing the appointment of Anthony Pompliano as an advisor to the Company.

Mr. Pompliano is an entrepreneur, investor, and prominent advocate for digital assets, and will leverages his extensive experience to provide strategic direction to Sol Strategies. Mr. Pompliano brings a wealth of expertise in digital assets and venture capital to Sol Strategies. He had this to say, "Joining Sol Strategies as an advisor is an incredible opportunity to contribute to the growth of the company. Sol Strategies' commitment to giving public market investors access to the Solana ecosystem is a valuable strategy that should be well-received by capital allocators. I look forward to working with the team to drive impactful investments and accelerate the business."

Sol Strategies is committed to the continued development of the Solana blockchain and ecosystem through its private equity and financial markets activities. The company leverages investment opportunities in staking rewards and Solana-based projects, allowing shareholders to indirectly participate in decentralized finance