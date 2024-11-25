Former President Temer Downplays Alleged Coup Attempt And Bolsonaro Indictment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Former Brazilian President Michel Temer recently commented on the alleged coup attempts and the indictment of former President Jair Bolsonaro and 36 others.



He emphasized that the country lacks the environment for a successful coup. He asserted that such actions only succeed with the full backing of the Armed Forces, which was not the case here.



Despite some high-ranking military officials being implicated, Temer clarified that the as institutions-Army, Navy, and Air Force-did not participate in these plans.



Federal investigations revealed a plot to assassinate President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes in late 2022.



However, Temer dismissed the significance of military involvement, noting that only individuals from various sectors were involved, not entire institutions.







He downplayed the number of indictments, suggesting that 37 individuals are insignificant compared to the broader population. During an event in São Paulo hosted by CNC Global Voices, Temer expressed confidence in Brazil's democratic resilience.

Michel Temer's Critique of Lula's Government

He argued that despite discussions of coups, they do not progress due to strong institutional resistance. He also compared the January 8, 2023, events in Brasília to popular protests during his administration.



On economic matters, Temer critiqued the current government under President Lula for lacking a clear project. However, he praised Finance Minister Fernando Haddad's efforts and the upcoming cost-cutting measures.



He described the economy as "reasonably well." However, he criticized proposals to reduce the workweek from six days on and one day off. He argued that Brazil is not ready for such changes.



He suggested that if work hours were reduced, Brazilians would likely seek additional employment during their newfound free time. Temer downplayed the indictment of Bolsonaro and others accused of violent acts against democracy and a coup attempt.



Despite some military involvement in these plans against democratic order, he reiterated that the Armed Forces did not support these actions.

