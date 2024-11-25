Most Latam FX Rise As Trump's Treasury Pick Softens Dollar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) * Mexico c.bank policy meeting minutes due on Thursday * Yamandu Orsi wins Uruguay's presidential election * Latam FX up 0.48%, add 0.14% By Shashwat Chauhan and Pranav Kashyap Nov 25 - Latin American currencies saw a boost on Monday, as the global rally of the dollar paused and U.S. Treasury yields dipped following the nomination of Wall Street veteran Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary by President-elect Donald Trump. said late on Friday he would nominate prominent investor Bessent as U.S. Treasury Secretary, which sent the greenback and Treasury yields lower, giving a leg up to emerging market assets. "Bessent is generally viewed as a fiscal conservative, has been relatively transparent on his current economic views, offering greater visibility than some of the alternative candidates that were being floated for the role," Goldman Sachs analysts noted. Some strategists said his nomination was a relief as he understands markets and his appointment could reduce the chance of severe tariffs. "The choice of Bessent as Treasury secretary seems to have allayed major fiscal concerns," said James Reilly, senior markets economist at Capital Economics. Mexico's peso was up 0.6% against the dollar as the greenback weakened globally, while Colombia's peso advanced 0.8%. Minutes from the Mexican central bank's last policy meeting, where it had cut interests rates by 25-basis-points, are scheduled to be released on Thursday. Brazil's real slipped 0.1% to 5.80 per dollar. Investors in Latin America's biggest economy are on the lookout for the government to announce a fiscal package with budget cuts for the next years any time soon. The government's delay in announcing a fiscal package has weakened the real, as investors hold back, awaiting clearer direction. Kimberley Sperrfechter, Capital Economics' emerging markets economist, said that with the government showing no clear willingness to "tighten their belts", fiscal risks in Brazil are likely to remain elevated for the foreseeable future. Copper producer Chile's peso led gains in the region, up 1.1% against the dollar after falling for the last three sessions, as prices of the red metal rebounded. Argentina's peso lost 0.1%. The government of libertarian President Javier Milei made a commitment to get its economy back on track, which is facing high levels of poverty at a time of massive state cutbacks. Latin American assets have run into turbulence in November as investors mull the implications of Trump's policies on trade, tariffs and immigration, with key trading partners such as Mexico bearing the brunt of the pressure. Continued repricing of the Federal Reserve's interest rate path has also helped the dollar globally, weakening EM currencies. Minutes from the Fed's most recent policy meeting, where it opted to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, are due to be released on Tuesday. MSCI's index for Latin American currencies was up 0.48%, while a gauge for stocks added 0.1%. Over the weekend, official results showed center-left opposition candidate Yamandu Orsi secured victory in Uruguay's presidential election, with 99% of votes tallied, in a second-round race that pollsters expected to be closely fought. Elsewhere in emerging markets, the Bank of Israel left interest rates unchanged for the seventh straight meeting, saying inflation remains high but that military conflicts are keeping economic growth weak. The shekel was last up 1.3% against the dollar. HIGHLIGHTS ** Mexico posts third-quarter current account surplus of $733 million ** Brazil posts $5.9 billion current account deficit in October Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1092.76 0.5 MSCI LatAm 2084.69 0.14 Brazil Bovespa 129188.12 0.05 Mexico IPC 50226.3 -0.4 Chile IPSA 6549.16 -0.23 Argentina MerVal 2207699.85 -0.19 Colombia COLC 1398.06 0.44 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.8082 -0.12 Mexico peso 20.2727 0.63 Chile peso 975.5 1.13 Colombia peso 4381.4 0.82 Peru sol 3.773 0.37 Argentina peso 1,006.0 -0.15 Argentina peso 1,110.0 2.2

