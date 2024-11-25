(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global lighting market

size is estimated to grow by USD 54.76 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

6.89%

during the forecast period. Growing number of developments and lighting product launches

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

advances in automotive lighting systems. However,

sustainability issue in the lighting industry

poses a challenge market players include Acuity Brands Inc., ams OSRAM AG, Bridgelux Inc., Dialight Plc, Digital Lumens Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Ennostar Inc., General Electric Co., GrowRay Lighting Technologies, Havells India Ltd., Hubbell Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LSI Industries Inc., Lumileds Holding BV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Sharp Corp., SMART Holdings Inc., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lighting Market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 54.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., ams OSRAM AG, Bridgelux Inc., Dialight Plc, Digital Lumens Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Ennostar Inc., General Electric Co., GrowRay Lighting Technologies, Havells India Ltd., Hubbell Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LSI Industries Inc., Lumileds Holding BV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Sharp Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The lighting market is witnessing significant trends in various sectors including interior designing, photography, and scientific research. LED lights are leading the charge with their energy efficiency and long life span, replacing traditional incandescent, CFL, LFL, HID, and halogen bulbs. Scientists are also exploring the use of LEDs for growing plants and in developing countries for off-grid solar solutions. In the automotive sector, LED lighting is becoming standard in headlamps and taillights, while solar is powering outdoor lighting in urban cities and commercial buildings. Effective manufacturers like Signify are launching energy-efficient luminaires and smart lighting systems, reducing electricity consumption and operating costs. The Biden Harris Administration is promoting energy efficiency and environmental sustainability initiatives, driving demand for cost-effective, energy-saving solutions. Smart lighting solutions are also being integrated into HVAC, security, and building automation systems, improving urban infrastructure and reducing logistics inefficiency. The horticulture sector is using LEDs for growing plants, and smart LED bulbs are being used in advertising, aviation, medical devices, and camera flashes. The market for LED lights in residential sector, retail, and commercial buildings is expected to grow significantly due to their cost-effectiveness and life expectancy. The semiconductor industry is also investing in research and development to improve the performance and affordability of LEDs. However, environmental degradation and energy problems remain challenges that need to be addressed, making energy efficiency and environmental sustainability key priorities. The CEA systems and EcoLink range are also gaining popularity for their smart outdoor lighting solutions. The market for LED fixtures in real estate, parking lots, and smart cities initiatives is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.



Adaptive lighting systems are gaining popularity in both commercial and automotive industries due to their enhanced safety and comfort features. These systems are designed to improve visibility during nighttime and low-light conditions, particularly around curves and hills. Traditional headlights illuminate the road directly ahead, leaving the sides unlit. In contrast, adaptive headlamps adjust their beams according to steering input, ensuring the vehicle's path is illuminated. Additionally, when climbing a hill, conventional headlights may point upward, reducing visibility. Adaptive lighting systems address these issues, providing a safer and more comfortable driving experience.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges



The lighting market faces various challenges in sectors like interior designing, photography, and scientific research, requiring different types of lights such as white light for houses and LEDs for plants. Scientists are focusing on energy-efficient LEDs to reduce electricity consumption and environmental degradation. Developing and under-developing nations face energy problems, with off-grid solar sector solutions gaining popularity. Effective manufacturers like Signify offer energy-efficient luminaires and smart lighting systems. In the residential sector, capital costs and logistics inefficiency hinder LED adoption over incandescent, CFL, LFL, HID, halogen, and fluorescent bulbs. LEDs are increasingly used in automotive, retail, and commercial sectors due to energy costs and long life expectancy. Smart LED bulbs and outdoor lighting systems are cost-effective and energy-efficient solutions for real estate, urban cities, highways, commercial buildings, and parking lots. Governments and organizations promote energy efficiency and environmental sustainability through initiatives like the Biden Harris Administration's focus on smart cities and the CEA systems' Color Rendering Index. The horticulture sector uses specialized LED lighting for plant growth, while building automation systems integrate HVAC, security, and smart lighting solutions. In industries like aviation, advertising, medical devices, camera flashes, traffic signals, and automotive headlamps, energy-efficient lighting is essential for reducing electricity consumption and operating costs. Solar and LED fixtures are becoming increasingly popular in developing nations, while smart outdoor lighting solutions are cost-effective and eco-friendly. In conclusion, the lighting market faces challenges in various sectors, including cost-effectiveness, energy efficiency, and environmental sustainability. Effective manufacturers like Signify offer energy-efficient solutions, while governments and organizations promote initiatives to address these challenges. The future of lighting lies in smart, energy-efficient, and cost-effective technologies like LEDs and solar. The lighting market faces a significant challenge in ensuring sustainability as the demand for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient solutions, such as CFLs and LED lighting, increases. The limited supply of rare earth elements, like those used in Phosphor-based LEDs, can lead to price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions. Addressing sustainability concerns in the lighting industry is crucial to prevent potential growth hindrances. Companies must explore alternative sources for rare earth elements or develop new technologies using less of these materials to maintain a steady supply and keep costs competitive.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

This lighting market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 General lighting

1.2 Automotive lighting 1.3 Backlighting



2.1 LED technology 2.2 Traditional technology



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

General lighting-

The general lighting market encompasses various lighting solutions including lamps, electronics, consumer luminaires, systems, and professional luminaires and systems. This segment is the most widely used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications such as homes, offices, factories, streets, stadiums, and theaters. Market leaders like Signify NV, OSRAM, and IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc's Cree dominate this segment. The introduction of LED technology has significantly boosted the general lighting market. LEDs offer several advantages over traditional lighting sources, including low maintenance cost, long lifespan, energy efficiency, and eco-friendliness. The continuous price reduction of LEDs further enhances their appeal. Developed countries are witnessing the trend of connected lighting, where lighting fixtures can be controlled via smartphones. Although not yet mainstream, this innovation will add a new dimension to the general lighting segment, contributing to the growth of the global lighting market.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The lighting market encompasses various applications of light for interior designing, photography, and scientific research. LED lights have revolutionized the industry with their energy efficiency and long lifespan, replacing traditional incandescent bulbs and Compact Fluorescent Lights (CFLs). Scientists continue to explore the properties of white light, impacting electricity consumption and energy costs. Metals play a crucial role in lighting production, while electricity is the primary power source. LEDs are not just limited to residential and commercial use but also extend to automotive headlamps, aviation, advertising, and traffic signals. The Biden Harris Administration's focus on energy efficiency and sustainability further boosts the market growth. The Color Rendering Index (CRI) is a critical factor in evaluating the quality of light for various industries, including horticulture and medical devices. Building automation systems, HVAC, security, and smart lighting solutions are integral components of modern infrastructure. LED lighting and CEA systems are at the forefront of innovation, offering advanced features and energy savings. Camera flashes and lighted wallpapers cater to niche markets, while the horticulture sector benefits from specialized grow lights.

Market Research Overview

The lighting market encompasses various applications, from interior designing and photography to scientific research and automotive industries. Lighting solutions range from LEDs to traditional incandescent, CFL, LFL, HID, and halogen bulbs. Scientists continue to innovate, developing energy-efficient luminaires and light control systems. Plants and urban cities benefit from LEDs, while developing and under-developing nations explore off-grid solar sector solutions. Effective manufacturers produce cost-effective, energy-efficient LED fixtures for residential and commercial sectors, including houses, malls, stores, restaurants, hospitals, schools, parking lots, and real estate. Solar and semiconductor industries play crucial roles in reducing electricity consumption and environmental degradation. Smart LED bulbs and outdoor lighting systems, along with building automation systems, HVAC, and security, contribute to energy efficiency and environmental sustainability initiatives. The Biden Harris Administration smart cities, energy efficiency, and environmental sustainability, while various industries, including aviation, advertising, and medical devices, utilize specialized lighting solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



General Lighting



Automotive Lighting

Backlighting

Type



LED Technology

Traditional Technology

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED