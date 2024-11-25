Electrical Contractors Congratulate Representative Lori Chavez-Deremer On Nomination As U.S. Secretary Of Labor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chief Executive Officer of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) expressed his profound thanks to President-elect Donald and extended his heartfelt congratulations to Representative Lori Chavez-DeRemer on her nomination as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor.



"On behalf of our 4,000 NECA contractors and the hundreds of thousands of workers they employ across the nation in our nearly quarter trillion-dollar industry, I want to congratulate Representative Lori Chavez-DeRemer on her nomination to head up the Department of Labor," said David Long, CEO of NECA. "Her leadership, dedication, and commitment to fostering economic growth and workforce development make her an outstanding choice to lead the Department of Labor. We are confident she will bring a thoughtful and collaborative approach to addressing the challenges and opportunities facing America's workforce."

Post this

Representative Chavez-DeRemer has demonstrated a deep understanding of the critical role skilled trades play in building a strong economy. Her support for apprenticeship programs, workforce training initiatives, and fair labor practices aligns with NECA's mission to create a thriving environment for the electrical construction industry and the people who power our nation.



"As NECA continues to champion the skilled trades and the electrical construction industry, we look forward to working closely with Representative Chavez-DeRemer to advance policies that ensure a robust workforce, uphold workplace safety, and promote innovation in our sector," Long added.



NECA stands ready to collaborate with the Department of Labor under Representative Chavez-DeRemer's leadership to unite the needs of employers, workers, and apprentices across the nation. We extend our best wishes to her for a successful confirmation process and look forward to seeing the positive impact of her work in this critical role.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the

$240 billion

electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across

North America. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to



for more information.

SOURCE National Electrical Contractors Assoc Inc.

