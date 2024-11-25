Pesto Sauces Market To Grow By USD 936.2 Million (2024-2028), Driven By New Product Launches, AI Impacting Market Trends - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
pesto sauces market
size is estimated to grow by USD 936.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of
4.36%
during the forecast period. New product launch
is driving market growth,
with a trend towards
expanding retail space. However,
fluctuating price of raw materials
poses a challenge market players include Barilla G. E R. Fratelli Spa, Belazu Ingredient Co., Buitoni Food Co., F.lli De Cecco di Filippo SpA, F.lli Sacla Spa, Fattorie Umbre S. R. L., Filippo Berio USA LTD., Food Service (India) Pvt. Ltd, Frontier Co op, Mezzetta, Napolina, Nestle SA, Rana USA Inc., Raos Specialty Foods Inc., Roland Foods LLC, Saucery Foods Pvt. Ltd., Sorrentina Honestly Italian Pvt. Ltd., Telluric Foods Ltd., Ugo Foods Group Ltd., and Unilever PLC.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global pesto sauces market 2024-2028
|
Forecast period
|
2024-2028
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
Historic Data
|
2018 - 2022
|
Segment Covered
|
End-user (Retail and Foodservice), Packaging (Glass bottles, PET, Cans, Pouches, and Cartons), and Geography (Europe, North America, South America, APAC, and Middle East and Africa)
|
Region Covered
|
Europe, North America, South America, APAC, and Middle East and Africa
|
Key companies profiled
|
Barilla G. E R. Fratelli Spa, Belazu Ingredient Co., Buitoni Food Co., F.lli De Cecco di Filippo SpA, F.lli Sacla Spa, Fattorie Umbre S. R. L., Filippo Berio USA LTD., Food Service (India) Pvt. Ltd, Frontier Co op, Mezzetta, Napolina, Nestle SA, Rana USA Inc., Raos Specialty Foods Inc., Roland Foods LLC, Saucery Foods Pvt. Ltd., Sorrentina Honestly Italian Pvt. Ltd., Telluric Foods Ltd., Ugo Foods Group Ltd., and Unilever PLC
Key Market Trends Fueling Growth
The global pesto sauces market is experiencing growth due to the expanding retail landscape. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and online portals are the primary distribution channels. E-commerce sales are on the rise, with platforms like Amazon contributing significantly. Traditional sales channels remain crucial, but the increasing preference for online shopping is expected to boost market growth.
Market
Challenges
The global
pesto sauces market faces a significant challenge due to the volatile pricing of key ingredients, particularly olive oil and garlic. Garlic, an essential component of pesto sauce, experienced a price increase in 2020 compared to the previous year. This trend was observed in major garlic-producing countries, including China, Spain, and Argentina. China, the world's leading garlic producer, also saw price fluctuations. Olive oil, another significant ingredient, similarly impacts market growth due to its price instability. These ingredient price fluctuations negatively influence the growth of the global pesto sauces market.
Segment Overview
This pesto sauces market report extensively covers market segmentation by
End-user
1.1 Retail
1.2 Foodservice
Packaging
2.1 Glass bottles
2.2 PET
2.3 Cans
2.4 Pouches
2.5 Cartons
Geography
3.1 Europe
3.2 North America
3.3 South America
3.4 APAC
3.5 Middle East and Africa
1.1
Retail-
The global pesto sauces market is experiencing growth due to the rising popularity of Italian cuisine among consumers. This trend is driving sales of pesto sauces through various retail channels, including supermarkets and hypermarkets. These retail channels offer consumers a wide range of options from various brands, making it convenient for them to make a purchase. The increasing prominence of private label brands by supermarket and hypermarket chains is a positive trend that can boost the market's growth. Additionally, the online sale of pesto sauces is increasing due to the convenience factor, further contributing to the market's expansion. Overall, the retail segment is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the global pesto sauces market during the forecast period.
Research Analysis
Market Research Overview
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation
End-user
Packaging
Glass Bottles
PET
Cans
Pouches
Cartons
Geography
Europe
North America
South America
APAC
Middle East And Africa
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Company Landscape
11 Company Analysis
12 Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:
[email protected]
Website:
