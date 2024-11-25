Exhale Wellness Offers 40% Off Sitewide For Black Friday Sale

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Use code BF24 for a 40% discount on all Exhale Wellness cannabis products this Black Friday. The offer is valid from 29 November 2024 to 1 December 2024
Nov. 25, 2024
Exhale Wellness has announced a limited-time sitewide sale in celebration of Black Friday. Customers can use the coupon code BF24 to receive a 40% discount on a variety of hemp-derived products. The sale will commence on 29 November 2024 and conclude on 1 December 2024 .
Additionally, free shipping is available for orders over $80. Exhale Wellness products are made from U.S.-grown hemp and comply with the Farm Bill, containing 0.3% Delta-9 THC or less, ensuring they meet quality and safety standards.
Popular Cannabis Selection
Exhale Wellness offers a selection of popular hemp-derived products designed for different consumer preferences. Here's an overview of each category:
Edibles : Infused with hemp, these treats, like Delta 9 gummies and chocolates, provide a convenient way to experience the benefits of cannabinoids. Vape : Inhalation through vaporizers provides a smooth experience that is often preferred for quick effects. Flower : This raw hemp flower can be smoked or used in other ways and is the most traditional form of consumption. Tincture : These are liquid hemp extracts taken by placing drops under the tongue for faster absorption. Mushroom : Exhale Wellness also offers legal mushroom products featuring select fungi known for their unique characteristics.
Potential Benefits of Consuming Different Cannabis Products
Consumers of hemp-derived products, such as edibles and tinctures, often report experiencing various effects. Some commonly noted effects include:
Relaxation : Many consumers find hemp products supportive of calm and relaxation. Mood Uplift : Some cannabinoids, such as CBD, may help uplift mood. Stress Relief : Hemp is often used by those seeking to ease feelings of stress or tension. Improved Focus : Certain hemp-derived products may support focus, especially during creative activities.
Top Selling Products for Cannabis
Exhale Wellness offers a wide variety of carefully tested hemp-derived products. Here are some popular choices among customers:
Delta-8 Gummy Cubes : A flavorful option for those looking to try Delta-8 THC. CBD + THC Oil (Delta-9 Oil) : Combining CBD and Delta-9 THC, this oil may support wellness goals. CBD Vape Cartridge: Cactus Cooler : This convenient vape offers CBD benefits in a refreshing flavor. Dried Amanita Muscaria : Known for its unique experience, this product features dried Amanita muscaria mushrooms.
Final Thoughts
This Black Friday, customers can use the coupon code BF24 for a special 40% discount on a wide range of Exhale Wellness hemp-derived products. The offer is available from 29 November 2024 to 1 December 2024 . Additionally, orders over $80 qualify for free shipping.
Through this limited-time offer, customers can enjoy third-party lab-tested products at a reduced price, allowing them to try high-quality hemp items while saving on their purchases.
About Exhale
Exhale Wellness specializes in premium hemp-derived products, offering a variety of items such as CBD oils, gummies, and vape products made in the USA. The company prioritizes safety, effectiveness, and compliance with federal guidelines, ensuring all products contain 0.3% THC or less. Exhale Wellness also provides discreet shipping to safeguard customer privacy.
