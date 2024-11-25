Modern Coastal Masterpiece In Rancho Palos Verdes, California To Auction Via Concierge Auctions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

6224 Ocean Terrace Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Extensive multi-million dollar renovation in 2021, with top-tier finishes throughout

Resort-style pool, spa, and multiple entertaining spaces

Exquisite 180-degree ocean views

Perched along the picturesque Palos Verdes Peninsula

Exceptional 180-Degree Ocean View Estate to Auction in Cooperation with Stephen Haw of Keller Williams Palos Verdes Realty

- Stephen Haw, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An extraordinary modern estate in the prestigious Sea Crest Community on the Palos Verdes Peninsula is heading to auction via Concierge Auctions. Offered in cooperation with Stephen Haw of Keller Williams Palos Verdes Realty, the recently renovated coastal masterpiece presents a rare opportunity to own a luxury property in one of Southern California's most desirable locations. Listed for US$7.5 million, starting bids are anticipated between US$3.5 million and US$5.5 million, with bidding set to open 12 December via the firm's online marketplace and culminating live on 17 December at The Dominick in New York City.

Located at 6224 Ocean Terrace Drive, the 7,848-square-foot estate, with 180 degree ocean views, epitomizes modern sophistication and coastal grandeur. A multimillion-dollar renovation completed in 2021 elevates the home with luxurious finishes, soaring ceilings, and seamless indoor-outdoor design. The property sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, offering privacy, tranquility, and breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, Catalina Island, and beyond.

The home's design is a masterful blend of elegance and innovation. Visitors are welcomed by a circular driveway, a porte-cochere, and a striking steel pivot door that sets the tone for the architectural brilliance within. Expansive glass walls allow natural light to cascade through the interior, highlighting marble finishes and custom cabinetry. The primary living spaces are designed for both comfort and sophistication, with a grand living room featuring a fireplace and tri-fold doors that open onto a panoramic view deck. The open-concept gourmet kitchen, equipped with Viking appliances and custom European cabinetry, offers an unparalleled vantage point of the sparkling Pacific.

Private spaces are equally impressive, with six bedroom en suites and three additional bathrooms providing luxury and tranquility. The primary suite serves as a private retreat, with large glass windows offering breathtaking views, a large sitting area, two walk-in closets, and an en suite designed with spa-like elegance. Every detail of the home reflects an unwavering commitment to quality and style.

“This estate offers a rare chance to own a piece of coastal paradise in the highly desirable Sea Crest Community,” said Haw.“With its thoughtful design, expansive living spaces, and stunning views, the home provides an unmatched living experience. We look forward to collaborating with Concierge Auctions to showcase the property to the perfect buyer, one who can appreciate both its elegance and its prime location.”

The estate's outdoor spaces rival its interior in magnificence. A resort-style pool and spa, along with a tranquil reflection pool, are set against the backdrop of the ocean. A spacious deck, bordered by glass railings, offers the perfect setting for entertaining or serene relaxation. Lush landscaping, including limestone pathways and fruit trees, surrounds the property, creating a private sanctuary that blends seamlessly with the natural beauty of the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

Situated in Rancho Palos Verdes, this distinguished residence combines coastal charm with convenient access to the best of Southern California. Residents enjoy proximity to world-class golf courses, including Los Verdes Golf Club and Trump National Golf Club, as well as premier dining and recreation at the renowned Terranea Resort. Just a short drive from Los Angeles International and Long Beach airports, the property provides an ideal balance of serene seclusion and urban connectivity.

Images of the property can be viewed here . All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

6224 Ocean Terrace Drive is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

###

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

email us here

6224 Ocean Terrace Drive | Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.