Carroll Community College Celebrates The Inauguration Of Dr. Rose Mince As Its New President

Dr. James Ball President Emeritus holds the Carroll Community College Chain of Office and Medallion to place around Dr. Rose Mince's neck which symbolizes responsibility and leadership of the College.

Event features heartfelt performances, personal tributes, and a powerful display of unity as Dr. Mince takes the helm of the college.

- Shanecia Pitterson Student Government Organization PresidentWESTMINSTER, MD, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carroll Community College (Carroll) proudly inaugurated Dr. Rose Mince as its fourth president during a moving ceremony on Friday, November 22, 2024, at the Theater in the Scott Center on the college's campus. Dr. Mince was appointed president of Carroll on July 5, 2024. The event was attended by an enthusiastic gathering of faculty, staff, community leaders, and elected officials, all coming together to celebrate the beginning of Dr. Mince's leadership at the institution.The inauguration was a heartfelt celebration of Dr. Mince's vision for the future. The ceremony featured a variety of emotional and personal moments , including a performance by Carroll student Brady Redding, playing an original piece entitled,“Consolation” adding a unique and inspiring touch to the occasion.One of the most poignant moments of the day came when Dr. Mince's daughter, Jennifer, addressed the audience, expressing her profound gratitude and admiration for her mother. Her touching remarks brought many in the audience to tears as she spoke about the deep impact Dr. Mince has had on their family and her dedication to serving others.The event also included an uplifting and celebratory rendition and performance of "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You),” by Kelly Clarkson, with President Emeritus Dr. James Ball joining current students and faculty on stage. Dr. Ball played drums as the group sang, symbolizing the unity and collaborative spirit that Dr. Mince promotes in her vision for the college's future.The ceremony culminated with an exuberant recessional, where the audience, students, faculty, and staff danced and sang together, celebrating the shared commitment to the college's growth and success under Dr. Mince's leadership.Dr. Mince brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the role of president, and the inauguration marks an exciting new chapter for Carroll. As she began her tenure, Dr. Mince expressed her commitment to fostering an inclusive, innovative, and community-oriented environment at the college, ensuring that every student has the opportunity to thrive.The entire Carroll Community College family looks forward to working together in the years ahead, united in their shared goals of academic excellence, community engagement, and student success.

Inauguration of Dr. Rose Mince at Carroll Community College

