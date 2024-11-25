Grenada To Revise Yachting Act To Strengthen Industry Standards

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ST GEORGE'S, Grenada – The of Grenada, through a strategic collaboration between the Grenada authority, the of tourism, culture and the creative and the ministry of economic development, planning, agriculture and lands, forestry, marine resources and cooperative announced a major initiative to revise the nation's Yachting Act (Cap 345).

The consultancy firm, EMA Solutions Management Consultants & Services, will conduct the comprehensive review and modernization of this legislation. Led by Dr Dawn De Coteau, a highly respected maritime law expert with extensive experience in the Caribbean, the firm brings a wealth of expertise in legislative reform, international maritime standards, and stakeholder engagement.

This revision, spearheaded by ambassador Jerry Enoe, special envoy for oceans, is critical in aligning Grenada's yachting regulations with regional and international best practices. The primary goal is to close loopholes in the current Act, enhance safety and security measures, promote sustainable yachting tourism and environmental stewardship, and ensure the sector continues and increases its contribution to Grenada's economy.

Recognizing the significant economic impact of the yachting industry, which generates substantial revenue and employment opportunities, this initiative will support business retention and expansion while safeguarding the island's natural beauty.

“Marine tourism, especially yachting, stands as one of the essential pillars of Grenada's blue economy. It drives our economic growth by attracting global visitors, generating local employment, and supporting businesses across multiple sectors. By investing in sustainable maritime tourism practices, we are enhancing our nation's economic resilience and preserving our pristine marine environment for future generations.” said ambassador Jerry Enoe, special envoy for oceans, government of Grenada.

The consultancy, slated to begin in early December, will feature an inclusive and transparent process involving wide-ranging stakeholder consultations.

EMA Solutions will facilitate meaningful engagement sessions with government agencies, the yachting community, marinas, environmental organizations, and other key stakeholders.

These consultations will ensure the revised legislation reflects the needs and concerns of all parties while prioritizing environmental sustainability and compliance with international maritime conventions. The government of Grenada is committed to supporting this critical blue economy initiative, which will be pivotal in positioning Grenada as a regional leader in sustainable yachting tourism​.

The post Grenada to revise yachting act to strengthen industry standards appeared first on Caribbean News Global .