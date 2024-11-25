Nuclear Imaging Inaugurated In Martinique

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) FORT-DE-FRANCE, Martinique – The first Caribbean Institute for Nuclear Imaging (ICIN) was officially opened in Martinique over the weekend by the Territorial Collectivity of Martinique (CTM ), the Prefecture of Martinique, the Regional Agency (ARS) and the University Hospital of Martinique (CHU ).

The French Caribbean territory is now offering this unique medical facility for cancer screening and diagnostic services for regional and international visitors. Access to this world-class infrastructure marks a major step forward in cancer, cardiology and neurology treatment in Martinique and the greater Caribbean.

Present at the official inauguration of ICIN were Dr Didacus Jules, director-general of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS); Serge Letchimy, president of the executive council, CTM; Anne Bruant-Bisson, director-general, ARS; Jérôme Le Brière, director -general, CHU; among other diplomats and dignitaries.

The ICIN is a world-class centre of excellence in medical imaging, with high-precision equipment, including:



1 Cyclotron , which enables the local production of radiopharmaceutical drugs required for advanced imaging examinations;

1 PET MRI and 1 PET SCAN , two tools that combine molecular and anatomical imaging for optimal diagnostic accuracy; and 1 PET GRAND CHAMP , a new generation device, ideal for early detection of cancers.

With this cutting-edge technology, ICIN will be able provide patients in Martinique and the wider Caribbean with access to detailed and rapid diagnoses, thus avoiding travel outside of the region for specialized medical examinations. The 4,545 m2 (approx. 50,000 sq. ft.) medical facility ranks Martinique among the world's top ten for this type of equipment. It streamlines the diagnostic process, enabling new patients to complete all necessary examinations within a single day.

The Caribbean Institute of Nuclear Imaging represents an investment of €63m (over US$67m), which has been financed by CTM through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). The REACT EU system was the financier of the entire operation.

Serge Letchimy, president of the executive council, CTM, said:

“The inauguration of the ICIN is a major step forward! More than ten years ago, Martinique began to strategically rethink its health development and redraw the map of its care offerings, not only for Martinicans, but also for people throughout the Caribbean. Through this major investment, CTM is reaffirming its commitment to quality local healthcare. Given the prevalence of cases of cancer and cardiovascular disease, it is essential that patients in Martinique and the greater Caribbean benefit from cutting-edge screening and diagnostic tools without having to travel to other continents.”

The University Hospital of Martinique is a public health institution that has a triple mission of care, teaching and research. The CHU Martinique comprises seven hospitals that are available in the French territory of Martinique.

The Territorial Collectivity of Martinique (CTM ) is the single local authority of the French Overseas Territory of Martinique, incorporating the Departmental Council and the Regional Council of Martinique. Created by law in 2011, its executive body is the executive council composed of nine executive directors, chaired by its president Serge Letchimy. Its legislative body is the General Assembly of Martinique, composed of 51 councillors, chaired by its president Lucien Saliber.

The CTM's competences are those of a French region and French department. It is responsible for economic development, education, vocational training, transport, health and social development, as well as regional cooperation.

Centre Hospitalier Universitaire (CHU ) de Martinique, CS 90632 – 97261 Fort de France Cedex, Martinique, FWI, Telephone: +596-596 55 20 00

