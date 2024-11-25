UN Renews Urgent Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- As Gaza teeters on the brink of collapse, a senior UN official on Monday renewed urgent calls for an immediate ceasefire and action to address the humanitarian crisis.

"We continue to call for an immediate ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and the de-escalation of tensions around the region," Muhannad Hadi, Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process said in a briefing to the UN Security Council.

He appealed for and security frameworks that would help resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, ending the occupation and achieving a two-State solution.

The UN official also outlined the impact of the conflict, which is now in its second year.

"As winter approaches, the horror in Gaza continues to grind on with no end in sight," he said.

Hadi highlighted the devastating impact of Israeli forces operations in northern Gaza, which have led to mass displacement and scores of fatalities, including women and children.

Humanitarian assistance to those in need has also been severely impacted, he added.

He further informed the Security Council about increasing violence in the occupied West Bank, including the occupied East Jerusalem.

Thirty-two Palestinians were killed during Israeli security operations over the past few weeks, and Israeli settler attacks on Palestinian communities, particularly during the olive harvest, have escalated.

He added that Israel's advancement of settlements and demolition of Palestinian-owned structures also continued, with some ministers "now openly calling" for the annexation of the occupied West Bank.

"I reiterate that annexation constitutes a violation of international law and must be firmly rejected," he noted.

He welcomed the ongoing diplomatic efforts to reach a cessation of hostilities and urged the parties to accept a ceasefire "anchored in the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701."

Hadi also warned that developments across the occupied Palestinian territory suggested "an imminent risk of losing the frameworks" we have been operating under since 1967 and 1973 when the Security Council adopted the resolutions "aimed at laying the foundations for a just and lasting peace".

To avert further escalation, he urged the international community to renew its commitment to diplomacy and support measures that ensure long-term safety and security for both sides. (end)

