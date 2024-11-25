UN Mission Records More Than 370 Cases Of War-Related Sexual Violence In Ukraine
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine documented 376 cases of conflict-related sexual violence between February 24, 2022, and August 31, 2024.
Such data are given in the report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) , Ukrinform reports.
The campaign“16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence” has been launched in Ukraine. The HRMMU has documented 376 cases of conflict-related sexual violence involving 262 men, 104 women, 10 girls and 2 boys.
The UN mission works closely with survivors to document cases of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV), and their testimonies are crucial to ensuring justice, bringing perpetrators to justice and preventing the further spread of this scourge.
This form of gender-based violence affects people of all genders, with more than half of the documented cases involving men - mostly those who were tortured in captivity in the occupied territory or in the Russian Federatio .
“Conflict-related sexual violence is a violation of international human rights, humanitarian and criminal law. Preventing this kind of violence and bringing perpetrators to justice is a shared responsibility based on the human rights obligations of states,” the HRMMU emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported, the all-Ukrainian action “16 Days Against Violence” started on Monday.
