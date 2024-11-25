Military Denies Information About Russian Advance In Toretsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The“Luhansk” military operation did not confirm the information about the advance of Russian in the northern part of Toretsk.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated on TV by Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokeswoman for the Luhansk military operation, commenting on the enemy's information about the alleged advance of Russian troops by 650 meters in the northern part of Toretsk (Donetsk region).

“I do not confirm the information of Russian propagandists. They [Russians] have not yet appeared in the northern part of the city. However, I must say that urban battles are one of the most difficult battles in military practice. They are characterized by dynamism and require constant attention from the military. Therefore, it is difficult to say what the situation is in the city itself on a particular street. The enemy can run into a neighboring street, but this does not mean that they are entrenched there, they are immediately destroyed, prevented from moving or captured,” she said.

Bobovnikova added that in the Toretsk sector, the number of attacks by Russians has not decreased, and enemy losses in manpower also remain consistently high. She noted that the number of attacks in the Siversk and Kramatorsk sectors has decreased.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 116 combat engagements between the Defense Forces and Russian invaders took place at the front since the beginning of the day, with the most fighting taking place in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions.