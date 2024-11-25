Almost 20 Attacks In One Day: Houses, Solar Panel, Power Line Damaged In Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russian struck Nikopol district with artillery and drones almost 20 times, and two civilians were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Almost 20 on Nikopol district. The enemy used FPV drones six times and made more than a dozen artillery attacks. They shelled Nikopol, Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities,” informed Lysak.

He assured that the 48-year-old woman and 54-year-old man are receiving all the necessary assistance.

According to the head of the RMA, a multi-storey building, nine private houses and an outbuilding were damaged in Nikopol district as a result of shelling . A greenhouse, a solar panel, a gas pipeline and a power line were also damaged.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Monday, November 25, a woman and a man were injured in Nikopol as a result of a Russian kamikaze drone strike.