Russian Propaganda Spreads Fakes Of Alleged Atrocities By AFU In Selydove CCD
Date
11/25/2024 3:09:28 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian propaganda is actively disseminating disinformation about alleged "atrocities committed by the Ukrainian armed forces in Selydove," located in Donetsk region.
This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), as cited by Ukrinform.
"Hostile sources claim that Ukrainian soldiers allegedly executed locals who 'were waiting for the Russian army,' and they publish videos showing deceased civilians. However, the Russians provide no evidence of deaths caused by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, basing their disinformation solely on the accounts of 'eyewitnesses' living in occupied territories," the CCD stated.
The Center emphasized that these statements by Russian propaganda bear no relation to reality. Instead, they aim to divert attention from the killings of peaceful Ukrainian civilians in the Selydove area, committed by Russian invadres and documented by Ukrainian law enforcement.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General, Russian forces killed two civilian women in Selydove. Additionally, the invaders fired on a civilian vehicle in the city, injuring one person.
