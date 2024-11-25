Three Aledade Physician Partners Recognized for Exemplary Hypertension Control

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Million Hearts® 2024 Hypertension Control Champions achieved blood pressure control for at least 80% of their adult patients

Bethesda, MD, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three physician partners with Aledade , the nation's largest of independent primary care, have been recognized with one of the highest honors agencies can bestow in care.

For their work battling the 'silent killer' – hypertension – a community health center in Arkansas and independent primary care practices in Delaware and Florida were recognized as Million Hearts® 2024 Hypertension Control Champions .

Awarded jointly by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Million Hearts 2024 Hypertension Control Champions are highlighted for their“exemplar rates of hypertension control.” Practices that achieved blood pressure control for at least 80% of their adult patients with hypertension (also known as high blood pressure) received the award from Million Hearts, which has a goal to avert 1 million preventable cardiovascular disease events by the end of 2026.

Only 32 health providers nationwide met the criteria.

“We join the CDC in congratulating our partner practices for their commitment to do more good by achieving these exceptional levels of blood pressure control for their patient population,” said Ahmed Haque, chief performance officer at Aledade.“At Aledade, we are proud to partner with primary care clinicians so they can succeed in value-based care. Our three Hypertension Control Champions are shining examples of how we give our primary care partners the data and support they need to keep patients healthy.”

About one in three adults in the United States has high blood pressure, but many don't realize it. High blood pressure is often referred to as the silent killer, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, because it usually has no warning signs, yet can lead to life-threatening conditions like a heart attack or stroke.

Fortunately, high blood pressure often can be prevented or treated as early diagnosis. Simple, healthy changes can keep high blood pressure from seriously damaging a person's health.

Aledade partners who were recognized as Million Hearts 2024 Hypertension Control Champions include:



Mainline Health Systems, Inc., Dermott, Arkansas

Milford Primary Care Associates, Milford, Delaware Brevard Health Center, Melbourne, Florida

Mainline Health's team, which began working with Aledade in 2020, leveraged data insights from Aledade's technology to make more informed clinical decisions and increased its entire patient population hypertension control rate from 70% to 84%.

“Our mission is to provide the highest quality clinical services to all,” said Kerry Pennington, M.D., the clinical director of Mainline Health Systems, a community health center in Southeast Arkansas.“A big change for us occurred when we began to implement the correct processes to proactively monitor the health of our patients. Aledade has been a big part of that improvement as they gave us a platform to invest in improved outcomes. We are honored that this work is being reflected in our recognition as a Million Hearts 2024 Hypertension Control Champion.”

About Aledade

Aledade, a public benefit corporation , is the largest network of independent primary care in the country, helping independent practices, health centers and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Through its proven, scalable model, which includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, health care policy expertise, strong payer relationships and integrated care solutions, Aledade empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 1,900 practices, federally-qualified health centers and community health centers in 45 states and the District of Columbia, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 200 value-based contracts representing more than 2.5 million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit or follow on X (Twitter) , Facebook or LinkedIn .

