Ingeni Health Launches Its Healthy Living And Longevity Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) I see the effort it takes for my wife to help our teenage son and aging parents stay healthy, and I recognize the need for a dashboard with insights for the entire family.” - Ian McNeillNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ingeni Health today announced the launch of its Healthy Living and Longevity Solution, developed in collaboration with medical diet and cardiovascular clinics and Health and Consultant partners. Ingeni brings together a team of health and business professionals with more than 150 years of combined experience.



This proprietary solution is designed for individuals ranging from adolescents to seniors. It integrates data from continuous glucose monitors, wearables, and smart scales.



Ingeni AI makes food tracking simple by allowing users to take a photo of their meal or snack. The AI analyzes the meal's nutritional content, including all ingredients, and provides detailed information on calories, fats, carbs, and proteins.



Gut health and genetic analyses are provided to our lab partner, offering easy-to-understand analytics that are added directly to clients' health profiles. Based on these assessments, clients can take specific steps to reduce stress and bloating, boost energy levels, and improve overall health and immunity within just 30 to 60 days.



Ingeni also provides real-time "nudges" to help clients improve sleep, blood glucose management, cardiovascular health, energy, mental well-being, weight, and body image.



Our solution teaches sustainable diet, activity, and health habits to help clients achieve healthier lifestyles and maintain their ideal weight.



The recent partnership between Oura and Dexcom demonstrates the growing market acceptance of combining blood glucose monitoring with wearable technology. Ingeni's solution takes this a step further by being device-agnostic and offering a more comprehensive approach to health and longevity.



According to Ian McNeill, Ingeni's founder and CEO:

"Millions of Americans currently use GLP-1 weight loss medications, which are expensive and often result in temporary weight loss. Over 80% of people regain the weight once they stop taking these medications."



Ingeni's solution recognizes that every individual is different. It establishes personalized health goals based on clinical profiles, moving beyond one-size-fits-all approaches or generic advice. As we roll out each phase of the solution, it will eventually be available with a family dashboard-offering the first-ever at-a-glance view of the entire family's health and wellness. This includes everyone from teens to seniors, even if they live in different households.



